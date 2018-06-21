BY GABE HERMAN | The World Cup is robustly under way, with the first round already full of great star performances (Ronaldo!) and big upsets (Mexico!). Here are some places around the Village to catch the matches going forward:

Tio Pepe Spanish restaurant, at 168 W. Fourth St., is showing every game and giving out free shots for every goal scored by Spain and Mexico.

All of the games draw big crowds, according to Nicole Sanz, daughter-in-law of Jimmy Sanz, one of the owners, who also does social media for the restaurant. Along with the promotional specials, she said Tio Pepe’s open windows add to the atmosphere by letting passersby see the screens and cheering crowds.

“They just come in and they start joining regardless of who’s playing,” she said. “It just becomes that environment.”

The restaurant also has set up an impressive tower of national flags that rises up its building facade six floors all the way to the top. Nicole Sanz says not to worry if Spain or Mexico doesn’t advance to the next round: The free-shots special will continue no matter who remains in the tournament. She said it often just transfers to another Spanish-speaking country, since it is a Spanish restaurant, after all; or they may pick a Cinderella team that has made it farther than expected and offer the special for them. Stay tuned.

Zum Schneider German restaurant and biergarten, at 107 Avenue C, in the East Village will show all World Cup matches except for the early ones at 8 a.m. For Germany’s games, its Web site says that “possible spillover” will be handled by four other bars on the block, so expect a lively atmosphere for those matches.

Zum Schneider also hosts after-parties for World Cup games and holds a raffle with surprisingly big prizes that will be drawn on the morning of the final, Sun., July 15. You get a raffle ticket for every day that you come to watch the World Cup at Zum Schneider, except for days when Germany is playing and on the finals day itself. First prize is a trip for two to Germany that includes airfare, hotels and food, plus tours of breweries. Second prize is two tickets to their Oktoberfest tent, apparently valued at $400, and third prize is dinner for two at Zum Schneider.

Bleecker St., like the Village, in general, has many bars offering World Cup screenings. Two of them are the Red Lion, at 151 Bleecker, which changes the two flags out front every game based on who is playing, and JoJo’s Philosophy, at 169 Bleecker, which advertises that it is showing every game (with sound!).

Another is GMT Tavern, at 142 Bleecker St. at LaGuardia Place, a British pub that may give you the desired atmosphere for England’s matches if you’re an expat or just a big fan of “The Crown.”

A more subdued option is just a block north of Bleecker at Triona’s, a small Irish pub at 237 Sullivan St. near W. Third St., which offers a no-frills atmosphere of a couple of screens in front of a basic bar setup, and a pool table and dartboard if you want some halftime entertainment.