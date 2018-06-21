BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Acrid gun smoke mixed with sweet hookah smoke on Bleecker St. early Sunday morning after a wild shooting at Falucka Lounge that left three men wounded.

Police said a dispute broke out inside the place, at 162 Bleecker St. near Sullivan St., at 3:47 a.m., and it ended in gunfire inside the premises.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. A 29-year-old was blasted in the left leg. And another man, 33, took one slug in the back and two in the leg. The victims were all treated at Bellevue Hospital and reported “not likely to die.”

The Daily News identified the victims as Romayen Simpson, Kunta Edwards and Kurt Hyman.

A police spokesperson said he did not have information on how many shots in total were fired.

The gunman, described as black and wearing a white T-shirt, fled in a black sedan in an unknown direction.

Sandwiched between two innocuous retail neighbors — Li-Lac Chocolates and World’s Best Cookie Dough — Falucka, which refers to a traditional Egyptian wooden sailing boat, is known for belly dancing and hookahs, but also occasional problems, too.

Robert Jackson, a community affairs officer at the Sixth Precinct, said the nightspot has “had some issues.”

“Last year, probably around December, they had a slashing or stabbing,” he said.

Falucka is a retail tenant of The Atrium, the former residence for down-and-out men that is now a tony apartment building.

A doorman there last Sunday afternoon, Jason Maskerson, 24, who has worked there three years, said the club’s security could be better. By comparison, he said Le Poisson Rouge live-music venue, which is also a commercial tenant in the building, has very tight and professional security.

“I do feel they need more security,” he said. “They’ve got like a terrible clientele, too. There’ll be a few fights each year. A party-bus guy was attacked there in October. He was punched. I don’t think there’s enough staff or they know how to de-escalate” tense situations, he said.

On the hand, he said, “At L.P.R.” [Le Poisson Rouge], they do not let anyone get out of hand at that club.”

The doorman said The Atrium, with about 200 apartments, nowadays is mainly filled by young N.Y.U. students.

A bouncer at another local nightspot on the block said he hopes Falucka shuts down. He said he went to the club for his cousin’s birthday and a group of women started arguing with her on their way out. He said once they were outside, the group jumped him.

But Liam Small, 19, a guitarist visiting from California who was passing by the taped-off crime scene, said he had been there a few days before and, “it seemed like a fine place.”

As for his the fact that he’s too young to be served alcohol legally, he said, “You got me,” adding with a smile, “I got my fake [ID].”

Falucka Lounge and Le Souk, another Egyptian-themed hotspot, on LaGuardia Place, are operated by brothers Marcus Andrews and Sam Jacob. Each year, the brothers throw a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, which is staffed by local community leaders who act as waiters and food servers. Jacob has also been an active member of the Village Reform Democratic Club.

A message requesting comment from the owners that was left at Le Souk was not returned by press time.

Terri Cude, chairperson of Community Board 2, has been a volunteer server at Le Souk’s Thanksgiving dinners.

“I’m very concerned,” she told The Villager. “This is not a neighborhood where shooting should ever happen. So I am, of course, concerned about the safety of our community. All I heard was that the shooting was in reaction to security telling somebody not to do something.”

The popular Le Souk formerly was located on Avenue B but drew the East Village community’s ire due to its large crowds — who would line up on the sidewalk outside to get in because there was no indoor waiting area — and all the honking car and cab traffic that it attracted.