BY GERARD FLYNN | If cocaine is an upper what is such a potentially deadly downer as Fentanyl doing in so much of the powdery supply in New York City? That’s the question many in the fields of harm reduction and law enforcement have been asking recently about the synthetic opiate, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

In 2016, according to city health data, fentanyl was involved in close to half, or 44 percent, of overdose deaths in New York City, killing hundreds. And the trend shows no signs of abating any time soon, if recent media reports on ballooning drug busts for fentanyl are to be believed.

The introduction, then, one year ago of the “fentanyl strip” – a kind of litmus test that detects the presence of the synthetic opiate — is an important tool in helping address the spike in overdose deaths, harm-reduction specialists told The Villager last week.

However, the Department of Health currently does not distribute the testing strip.

Dana Kurzer-Yashin, the outreach coordinator at the Lower East Side Harm Reduction Center, at 25 Allen St., and others in the field would like to see that change.

“I think it would be something very helpful,” she told The Villager. She and other harm-reduction specialists feel the city’s Department of Health should reconsider — and ASAP — since people are dying every day.

D.O.H., no doubt, agrees there is a fentanyl problem for heroin and cocaine users alike. A department spokesperson told The Villager that, while everyone who uses illicit drugs should “assume” fentanyl may be lurking inside, the agency does not currently fund the distribution of fentanyl-testing strips, which were initially developed, she noted, to test a patient’s urine — and “not intended to test drugs.”

Speaking somewhat cryptically, the D.O.H. spokesperson said the city, until recently, did not see “compelling evidence to show that fentanyl strips could be used to test drugs,” and would continue to review the results of a John Hopkins study that examined the accuracy of fentanyl drug-checking devices, including test strips.

Kurzer-Yashin is not the only specialist in harm reduction who would like D.O.H. to distribute the strips, which cost around $1 each. The strips are not F.D.A. approved, but can be ordered online from BTNX, or obtained from a harm-reduction center.

Since this January, the L.E.S. Harm Reduction Center has given out 100 of the strips — including an additional 20 just recently — which it ordered from a manufacturer north of the border.

Add to that cost the fact that fentanyl is turning up in other illicit drugs, such as MDMA (Ecstasy), as well as Xanax and methamphetamines, and the cost to D.O.H. to supply the test strips could be astronomical.

Fentanyl is particularly dangerous to cocaine users who are “opiate naive” — as in, who don’t use an opiate regularly, and therefore are at much higher risk of opiate overdose than an experienced heroin user. Yet, even regular dope users are still at grave risk since a bag of cocaine or heroin may have a high quantity of the synthetic opiate or its even more dangerous chemical cousin— carfentanyl, which is 100 times more powerful than heroin.

A few granules of that analgesic can kill an experienced heroin user when injected, and it has been turning up in recent years in the U.S. heroin supply.

Emanuel Sferious is a strong believer that the war on drugs is a big failure. He runs Dance Aid, a national, peer-based harm-reduction and drug-education nonprofit serving the electronic-dance community, based out of San Francisco.

Sferious told The Villager that testing for fentanyl in a powder like cocaine is a different process than testing an injectable drug, such as heroin. Experienced heroin users may take a “taster shot” but that may not give an accurate reading, he noted.

Heroin users should use the fentanyl strip to test the residue on the spoon or the “cooker” — a piece of aluminum, to which water has been added — “before you inject, obviously,” he laughed.

Testing for fentanyl in cocaine presents a different problem and ultimately requires the user to drink the powder in solution — given the “chocolate chip cookie effect,” which gets one high but takes longer to kick in.

The reason is that a minute quantity of the synthetic killer is not going to be mixed evenly in a bag of powder, nor in cocaine or methamphetamines.

In other words, testing a pinch of cocaine powder may not save one’s life if the fentanyl is not in that sample, but still in the larger quantity. So, all the powder must be mixed into a liquid to test it properly — and then, if it tests fentanyl-free, the user can drink it.

If one doesn’t want to dilute the cocaine, then as a secondary precautionary, he recommends testing a solution taken from the bag’s residue.

Sferious estimated that up to 80 percent of the nation’s heroin supply is contaminated with fentanyl. He’s even more alarmed and puzzled by the increase in fatalities from fentanyl-laced cocaine — and has an intriguing, if not outlandish, reason why a downer is in an upper.

“It makes no sense for drug dealers to be putting fentanyl into cocaine,” he said. “It produces the opposite effect. Cocaine users want to dance.”

So what’s going on?

Like Kurzer-Yashin, Sferious is not sure why it’s there, and suspects possible accidental contamination.

“So it’s all just speculation,” he said. “We don’t know the answers. What we do know is that fentanyl is being added at all points of the supply chain.”

If it’s not contamination by accident, he said, there is another more insidious reason — terrorism.

Not radical Islamists, more like white supremacists, he said.

“I am referring to anyone who would want to kill drug users,” he said. “Anyone who is trying to scar people through murder.

“Once the cocaine gets in this country,” he explained, “there are networks. And by the time a consumer buys cocaine, it may have gone through a minimum of five and maybe 20 hands, and at any point, fentanyl could be added to it.”

However, neither Reilly Glasgow, the project manager at the L.E.S. Harm Reduction Center, who has saved dozens of lives from opiate overdoses, nor Kurzer-Yashin mentioned anything about a lone nut or nuts conspiring to spike the nation’s cocaine supply and scare off coke fiends. But Glasgow admitted that he, too, is perplexed.

“We do not understand why we are finding fentanyl in cocaine,” he said. “It does not make any sense. Why would you do that?”

As he noted, dead customers are no use to a dealer.

The test strips have other limitations, Kurzer-Yashin added. For one, they don’t tell how much fentanyl is present, so it’s a “limited metric.” But, in addition to saving lives, the strips do stimulate an important conversation.

On March 24, a 25-year-old Brooklyn resident died after passing out at No Fun bar, at 161 Ludlow St., after she reportedly earlier had been taking coke spiked with fentanyl and drinking.

As this reporter recently discovered while visiting bars in that neck of the Lower East Side, some cocaine users have never heard of fentanyl in the drug supply despite a recently launched D.O.H. pilot program to raise awareness in the area.

Kurzer-Yashin, though, noted that not only do users not expect to find the opiate in the coke, but also the “drug dealer may not realize there is fentanyl in the drug.”

Simply having the fentanyl strips out there raises awareness, she added.

“One great thing is they allow the conversation,” she said. “And if D.O.H. were to distribute these test strips, they would allow for those conversations to flourish.”