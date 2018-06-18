- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- Hudson River Park @ 20
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Please, everyone, think about whether you know people in NY Sentate Majority Leader John Flanagan's district, and ask them to ask him to move the camera bill, S6046 out of obstructionist Simcha Felder's Cities Committee. Flanagan reps a district on northern Long Island; there's a zoomable map of the district here: https://www.nysenate.gov/district/2
PLEASE think of who you know in that district and ask them to ask Flanagan to move this bill forward.
No. "Kids" aren't calling for anything. Politicians who want another source of revenue are pimping out kids to get what they want.
Senator Felder represents speeders and morticians and not his constituents or the general public safety and welfare of the people of this state.
Just say NO to Senator Felder and support Blake Morris for State Senate, District 17. BlakeMorrisforStateSenate.com
State Democratic Primary Thursday, September 13, 2018. Let Senator Felder hear you.