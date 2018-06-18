BY SARAH FERGUSON | Like the students rallying against gun violence, New York City children are now rising up to take on the violence perpetrated against them by cars.

On June 7, a new student-led coalition called CURB (Children United to Rein In Breakneck Driving) rallied outside Governor Cuomo’s office in Midtown to urge state lawmakers to approve legislation to double the number of speed cameras outside the city’s schools.

Right now, there are speed cameras outside 140 school zones across the city, and the Assembly-backed bill would double the eligible school zones to 290 to cover more than 10 percent of the city’s schools over all.

But the bill is being held up by Senate Republicans — and in particular, Brooklyn’s Simcha Felder, who has refused to let the bill out of committee unless his proposal of putting a police officer at every school is also passed.

If the bill does not get approved before the legislative session ends this week, not only would the city not get to add new cameras, but existing cameras would go dark.

“I think it’s horrifying that politics is holding this up,” said Alison Collard de Beaufort, a 17-year-old senior from Brooklyn Tech, who got involved after three of her classmates were killed by speeding or reckless drivers over the course of a year.

“All we’re trying to do is to make sure kids get to school safely,” de Beaufort said. “I don’t understand why it has to be so political. These are kids’ lives; we’re the ones most impacted by speeding drivers.”

Being struck by a vehicle is the leading cause of injury-related death for children under 14, and the second leading cause for seniors, according to data compiled by the city’s Vision Zero initiative.

Opponents portray speed cameras as a moneymaking trap for unsuspecting drivers. Drivers are fined $50 — but only if they exceed 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The fines are pretty effective. Since they were introduced four years ago, cameras outside schools have reduced speeding by an average of 63 percent and traffic injuries by 14 percent, according a report by the city’s Department of Transportation.

Also speaking out at the rally was Zane Walker, also 14, who lost his friend Lucian Merryweather in 2013 after an out-of-control driver jumped a curb and plowed into him in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

“We matter more than getting places fast,” Walker said. “Governor Cuomo, we’re begging you to get behind this bill.”

In fact, Cuomo passed by the students just before the rally’s start and pledged to lend his support. He also dispatched his lead counsel, Alphonso David, to attend the rally, which was organized with the help of the lobbying group Transportation Alternatives.

“We think that this is incredible that these kids are getting involved in the political process,” David told Streetsblog. “This is an important issue, the governor supports it, and we want to make sure that Albany listens to them.”

Supporters hope that Cuomo’s backing will convince Felder and other Senate Republicans to put the bill up for a vote — or, at the very least, extend state authorization for the existing school cameras.

Many of the kids who turned out for the rally were bussed in from Queens, where 9-year-old Giovanni Ampuero was plowed down by a hit-and-run driver in a Northern Boulevard crosswalk two months ago.

But the rally also drew several East Village parents, including Choresh Wald, who rode up with his 7-year-old daughter, Noga, on their cargo bike. Although his daughter’s school, East Village Community School, is on a relatively quiet block on E. 12th St., Wald said he’s still very concerned about speeding in the area.

In 2014, the city agreed to designate the Tompkins Square / Alphabet City area a “slow zone,” reducing posted speed limits to 20 m.p.h., and 15 m.p.h. outside schools But many drivers don’t abide by that.

Wald said the speed bump that the city installed in front of the entrance to E.V.C.S. is not enough to deter speeders, who slow for the bump and then gun it to make the light at the intersection.

“The block is so long, the cars still have the room to speed, so they need to have two bumps,” Wald said. “It’s a simple solution.”

Wald said he also asked for an additional speed bump outside P.S. 19 on E. 11th St. between First and Second Aves., but D.O.T. installed a sign instead.

“The drivers could care less, it’s just a sign,” he said.

Parents at Earth School, at Avenue B and E. Fifth St., have also pressed for more speed bumps and traffic enforcement along Avenue B to curb speeders there. But DOT declined to put bumps on Avenue B because it’s a fire lane.

A D.O.T. spokesperson said the city would consider activating speed cameras in East Village school zones if the state law expands the number of locations permitted by law. The city does not disclose camera locations — because that would make them far less effective. But there do not appear to be any cameras operating north of Houston St. now.

That could change. With both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill now backing speed cameras, it seems the city is ready to move forward with as many cameras as state lawmakers will allow.