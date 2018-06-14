Punched and shoed

A woman was attacked by a man outside 315 Sixth Ave. near W. Third St. at 2 a.m. on June 4, police said. The woman, 28, was punched several times in the face, according to her and three witnesses, two of whom were friends of the victim. The attacker then ripped off the woman’s left shoe and threw it at her, striking the right side of her face, causing bruising, pain and swelling.

Roudy St. Fleur, 38, was arrested June 4 for assault.

Laptop lapse

On June 4, just after 9 p.m., a woman in the CVS drugstore at 75 Christopher St. set down her 12-inch Apple MacBook Gold at a self-checkout counter and left the store, according to police. Soon after, the woman, 25, realized she had forgotten her computer and returned to the CVS to discover that the laptop, valued at $1,300, was missing.

Video footage was available, and Rodney Jones, 51, was arrested June 5 for grand larceny, police said.

Burlington booster

A man shoplifted at the Burlington department store, at 40 E. 14th St., leaving with a shopping bag full of four handbags and two bookbags with a total value of $315, on June 6 in the midafternoon, according to police. A store security agent noticed the booster and was able to recover the stolen items. Paul Henderson, 47, was arrested for petit larceny.

Capital offense

A bank robber hit the Capital One branch at 347 Sixth Ave., at W. Fourth St., for $1,300 on Wed., May 30, police said. The man reportedly entered the place around 4:40 p.m., approached the teller and demanded cash, and after getting it, hightailed it westbound on W. Fourth St.

He was described as white, about age 35, 6-feet-2-inches tall and 200 pounds, and last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Pursue purse perp

A robber went on a wallet-and-purse-stealing spree in the Village area last month, police said. In the first reported incident, on Tues., May 8, at 10 a.m., a 39-year-old woman discovered her wallet was missing and called the cops. Following an investigation, it was determined that an unidentified man removed the billfold from inside Le Pain Quotidien, at 52 Ninth Ave., between W. 14th and 15th Sts. The guy made several unauthorized charges on the victim’s credit card at various locations, totaling roughly $1,000.

On Fri., May 18, the same suspect, according to police, stole a woman’s purse inside 123 W. 17th St. The 41-year-old victim noticed that her purse was missing at 4:45 p.m. The thief made several unauthorized charges on the victim’s card at various locations, totaling $300.

The same suspect struck at Loring Place restaurant, at 21 W. Eighth St., on Sun., May 20, police said. There a 20-year-old woman at 6:30 p.m. found that her purse was gone, and contacted police. Again, the purse perp made unauthorized charges with the victim’s credit card, to the tune of $600.

The individual is described as white, in his 30s, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 200 pounds, last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Back for more

Burglars had another helping at Vapiano pizza and pasta restaurant, at 113 University Place, on Tues., May 29, at 3 a.m. Police said a man forced open the place’s front door, then forced open a safe inside and removed around $10,000 in cash from it. Another individual, a woman, remained outside as a lookout. Both fled on foot westbound down E. 13th St.

The man is described as light-skinned, last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a gray shirt, blue jeans and tan work boots, and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

The woman is said to be light-skinned, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark-colored pants and white sneakers. She carried an orange bag with “Time Warner” on its side.

Burglars previously robbed Vapiano in the early mornings of Feb. 11 and April 30, making off with $4,000 and $7,000, respectively.

Phone phony

Between May 2 and June 4, an employee of Russell Cellular, at 71 University Place, scammed the store by creating six fraudulent transactions that included nine iPhones totaling $9,090 in value, police said. The employee authorized and completed the transactions using fake accounts to hide the charges.

Police said they arrested Katerin Soto, 26, on June 6 as the dishonest employee. The phones have not been recovered, and it is not known who her accomplices were since fake accounts were used.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson