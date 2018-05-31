- Home
Finally, someone in the media has asked lawmakers to show proof of their real estate talking point "the SBJSA is illegal". The SBJSA is not a new bill which needs extensive research to determine its legality. Fact, it is the oldest legislation in New York City Council history dating back to June 1986. As such, due to its vigorous battle with the real estate lobby, REBNY it has been challenged many times over the past 30 years. The bill has won each challenge. That is why everyone who makes this fake claim has NO legal facts to substantiate it. If Johnson is sincere in promoting a progressive agenda then he can start by directing those in the council's legal who first made this claim to resolve it with real legal proof. The grave injustice to the SBJSA that happened after the first hearing in June 2009 can never be allowed to happen again, for the sake of our small business owners and their employees. Instead of a real solution coming out of City Hall , a real crisis was fueled.
No one in New York can stand seeing our favorite small shops being shuttered. It's like a disease has hit the city, a bad one. I very much appreciated the courageous effort The Villager is engaging in to make the public aware of where this plague is coming from and how this so called "legal issue" is being used to perpetuate the virulence of this curse. Thank you.
Bravo!