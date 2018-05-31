No Fun death

The New York Post reported that police said a Brooklyn woman died on Saturday soon after passing out at the No Fun bar, at 161 Ludlow St., at Stanton St.

The tab said Emily Fayssoux, 25, was sitting on a couch inside the place about 9 p.m. when she lost consciousness. A friend found the unresponsive woman and called 911. When cops arrived, the friend allegedly told them the victim had been drinking and using cocaine earlier in the day, but no drugs were found on Fayssoux. Fayssoux was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Post said Fayssoux was a North Carolina native who graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design, and recently worked in fashion marketing.

Mass-turbate transit

Police are seeking the public’s help in catching a repulsively raunchy R train rider. On Thurs., May 17, at 2 p.m., the suspect was aboard a northbound R at the Canal St. station, when he masturbated his exposed penis over his pants in front of a 26-year-old woman. The victim detrained at Prince St. and the literal jerk stayed onboard.

Before that, on April 26, around 10 p.m., the same guy pulled the same sick stunt on a northbound R train nearing the 53rd St. station, when he sat down across from a 24-year-old woman and proceeded to jack off while staring at her. He fled to parts unknown.

The whacking rider is described as white, with a black moustache, about age 50, 5 feet 9 inches and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants, brown jacket, blue-and-white saddle shoes (in one incident) and a brown hat. He holds a backpack on his lap to try to shield his illicit behavior.

A video of the whacking straphanger in action.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Game Stop addict

Police said a man who had already robbed Game Stop stores in Manhattan four times, struck the chain a fifth time, hitting the Game Stop at 32 E. 14th St., just west of Union Square, this week.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Tues., May 29, the suspect entered the place and asked a counterperson for a Play Station 4. The worker said he would get one, but the guy grabbed him by the shirt and demanded the money in the register. The robber took $800 from two cash registers and fled into the Union Square subway station.

According to cops, on Sun., May 6, at 5:41 p.m., the same suspect robbed the Game Stop at 128 E. 86th St. He placed a dark-colored duffle bag on the counter, put his hand inside it, and warned the worker behind the counter that he didn’t want to hurt him and that he should give him all the money from the till. No weapon was displayed. He fled with $1,100.

The Game Stop goon targeted the same store Tues., May 22, at 1:13 p.m., again using the duffle bag M.O., and making off with $600.

He next knocked off the Game Stop at 2232 Broadway, at W. 80th St., Fri., May 25, at 7:34 p.m. Again toting the bag, he demanded money, saying, “I don’t wanna have to shoot.” This time he put the victim in a headlock and threw him to the ground, before fleeing with $1,100. The victim suffered a cut on his right arm and was treated by E.M.S. at the scene.

Mon., May 28, at 12:30 p.m., the Game Stop bandit was in Chelsea with a backpack, robbing one of the brand’s stores at 682 Sixth Ave., at W. 20th St., of $285.

The suspect is described as black, in his 40s, around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with a scar on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. (See second Police Blotter item.)

Lincoln Anderson