BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | The historic Merchant’s House Museum officially won the hearts of Community Board 2 last Thursday. The full board voted against a plan to alter zoning text and build an eight-story hotel next door to the 19th-century house. “Having the full board of C.B. 2 — all 41 members — vote unanimously to deny the developer’s application is heartening, to say the least,” said Margaret “Pi” Gardiner, the museum’s executive director for nearly three decades. “We couldn’t have asked for a stronger show of support.”

The developers, Kalodop II Park Corp., have been attempting to tear down a one-story garage for food carts just west of the Merchant’s House and construct the hotel on the site since at least 2011. Advocates for the museum, however, fear the adjacent construction would cause irreversible harm to the Merchant’s House. The developers, meanwhile, counter that a protection plan their engineers have created would protect the museum.

The museum was formally designated as an exterior landmark in 1965 and an interior landmark in 1981 by the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission. The house is just one of 117 buildings in the city with a landmarked interior.

“Its value and importance as a historic, cultural and educational resource cannot be underestimated,” said Andrew Berman, executive director of the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation.

In order to build the hotel up to eight stories with the proposed design, developers are seeking zoning text amendments for two special permits.

The museum, C.B. 2 wrote in its advisory resolution, “is an entirely unique, enormously treasured, and fragile and irreplaceable landmark and museum.” The board voted unanimously to deny the developers’ ask.

The proposed zoning changes would only apply to this specific site, at 27 E. Fourth St., which museum advocates have criticized as “spot zoning” that represents “an effort to alter the zoning resolution to serve the private interests of the applicant exclusively, with no public benefit and with substantial potential harm to the [Merchant’s House], an important public resource,” C.B. 2 wrote in its resolution on the proposal.

The board’s resolution also cited testimony by John Krawchuk, the executive director of the Historic House Trust, from last month’s C.B. 2 Land Use Committee meeting. Krawchuk said that the project’s environmental review ignores how shadows from an eight-story building could affect the museum’s garden and damage a historic and cultural resource. The developers’ environmental review even called the garden at the museum an empty lot, Krawchuk added.

After being first denied by C.B. 2, the developers still have three more hurdles ahead in the ongoing Uniform Land Use Review Process, or ULURP: The City Planning Commission, Borough President Gale Brewer and the City Council will review the proposal in the coming months.

“C.B. 2 is gratified by the consideration and respect that the C.P.C., borough president and City Council always give to our recommendations,” said Frederica Sigel, C.B. 2 Land Use Committee co-chairperson.

Brewer’s office, after its review of the application, is expected to announce her decision by June 25. Her office declined to comment, since typically the borough president does not comment on ULURP decisions prior to a formal review. A spokesperson, however, added that Brewer and her staff take community boards’ and residents’ opinions seriously when conducting their own reviews of applications. Like the community board, the B.P.’s decision is nonbinding — as opposed to those of Planning and the City Council, whose votes are binding.

City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, whose district contains the Merchant’s House and hotel site, has publicly opposed the plan, as well.

“Until the caretakers of the Merchant’s House and its advocates are assured that adjacent construction will not affect this building, I cannot support the proposed development,” Rivera said in a statement, as reported by New York 1.

Berman, of G.V.S.H.P., has his doubts about what the City Planning Commission will decide.

“I don’t have high hopes for the City Planning Commission, which is controlled by the mayor and seems to care little about the impact of developments upon neighborhoods or, more generally, the public good or interest,” Berman said.

Since that mid-April committee meeting at C.B. 2 — which was standing-room only and packed with museum supporters — the developers’ engineers have met with the Merchant’s House twice, according to Michael Kramer, the company’s leasing director.

“We’re hopeful that we’re having a meaningful dialogue,” Kramer said. “We are trying to let the experts work through any of the challenges.”

The past month’s meetings with the museum’s engineers have been the first since 2014, when communication between the parties was cut off.

“What we’re doing is above and beyond the [zoning] code requirements, and our plan will be technically feasible, and that’s why we have the engineers involved,” Kramer said. “We’re doing our best to work with the Merchant’s House, and we’d rather that we all spend our time with the technical parts of making this happen.

“We’re not interested in dealing with lawyers,” Kramer added. “We’re at the point now where we’re trying to deal with the engineers that will make this happen.”

He said a revised protection plan is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

However, the museum’s director Gardiner said, “There is a very long, outstanding list of concerns that have yet to be addressed.”

With the building being 186 years old, she added, “I don’t believe the house can be adequately protected. Is it worth the risk?”