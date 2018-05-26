Dancers with umbrellas and drummers in ponchos filled the streets on Saturday for the 12th Annual Dance Parade.

Unfazed by the rain, participants and paradegoers danced through the downpour into Tompkins Square, where the DanceFest took over the entire park.

The Main Stage presented everything from the Eye Catching Circus, from Taiwan, to The Legendary Iconic House of Ninja. from New York City, while the Teaching Stage, Family Stage and the Social Stage reigned over both playgrounds.

Brian Austin, the Dance Parade’s creative director, called the event “a huge success.”

“We had a solid team of individuals and participants who braved the weather to celebrate dance, culture and unity through movement,” he said.

Austin noted that the day was made possible with a crew that was 80 percent volunteers.

“It’s a labor of love,” he said, “that pays off with many smiles and a feeling of accomplishment.”

— Bob Krasner