BY SAM BLEIBERG | The winners of Council District 3’s Participatory Budgeting vote were unveiled Sunday at Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s “West Side Summit” on the High Line.

Johnson announced that, based on residents’ voting, the grand winner, to get full funding of $242,000, was a proposal to install 200 tree guards on tree pits throughout the district.

Phyllis Waisman, who helped submit the winning proposal, said of the guards, “They planted so many new trees. They’ll protect the new trees from dogs, elements.”

Other winners included $250,000 for electronic bus stop signs with arrival times, $200,000 for library technology improvements, and $350,000 for technology for schools.

“The four projects that received the most votes were all district-wide projects,” Johnson said afterward, “meaning every neighborhood stands to benefit. We’re going to find ways to fund some of the ballot items that didn’t win. Also, they can always be funded in the future.”