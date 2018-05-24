And then there were two: The Democratic primary for the 12th Congressional District on June 26 is now down to a pair of candidates, the longtime incumbent, Carolyn Maloney, and the upstart challenger, Suraj Patel. Patel has now knocked off two other candidates, Peter Lindner and Sander Hicks, a diehard 9/11 Truther, by challenging the petition signatures they collected to get on the ballot. “We fought hard in the courts for three days, but we came up about 100 signatures short,” Hicks told us. “We will get back on the ballot in November as an independent progressive candidate. Yes, the challenge came from Patel and his minions. The New York ‘closed Democratic Primary’ is closed-minded,” he said. “We prefer to run against Maloney in a race in which we can win over progressive free-thinking Democratic, independent, Green and Libertarian voters. Even G.O.P. voters in New York City will be attracted to my maverick, award-winning accomplishments as a small businessman.” He blasted both Maloney and Patel as “tepid corporate Wall St. types. … We predict Maloney will win the primary, and we plan to run a fierce antiwar, ‘peace through economic development’ campaign all the way until November, where we will win,” Hicks declared. As for what party line he hopes to run under — an established third party of one of his own creation — in the general election, Hicks said, “We are exploring the options.”

Can’t stomach it: The displaced tenants of 85 Bowery are set to resume their hunger strike on Wed., May 30, after they failed to receive a guarantee that they can return home. This time, according to a press release, the hunger strike will be in front of City Hall, at Broadway and Murray St., “to denounce Mayor Bill de Blasio’s collusion with landlords like Joseph Betesh, as well as de Blasio’s role in pushing for pro-developer housing and zoning across the city.”

Ackers handoff: Lower East Side documentarian Clayton Patterson is getting ready to pass the torch — at least on the Acker Awards, the annual recognition of underground avant-garde artists and activists. “I am looking at turning the Ackers over to a committee,” Patterson wrote in an e-mail blast. “I feel the concept is now in a place to be understood and can be carried on.” The “basics” of the awards, he said, is that it be “related to the avant garde — in short, creators who have been on the grind for more than a couple of decades, have made a major contribution to our culture but have been mostly overlooked by the mainstream. … Coolness and likability are not factors,” in who should be honored, he noted. Also the awards are to recognize “a wide and diverse acceptance of types of creativity and ways of expressing one’s creativity. And including individuals who are not creators but support the culture in some way — like running venues, publishing, printing, gardens and so on — a snapshot of the old LES community.” The Ackers’ signature elements must also continue, he stressed. “The box, the poster, the bio-booklet are a must,” he said. “Each served a different purpose. Combined, they give a deeper understanding of the contribution the recipient has made. The award, going on six years, is growing, getting stronger, is stable, respected, loved. The boxes are getting into various collections, which will help to preserve the knowledge.” Each year, each recipient places some personal artwork or memento into the boxes, with every recipient getting a box to keep. Some are accepted into museum collections. Patterson added that he’s “working on going global” with the awards. Getting kind of “deep,” he said, at this point in his life, he feels he should maybe turn this annual affair over to a committee. Or, as he put it, “Anyway…the deep end of my pool is pulling me toward the drain, so it may be time to pass this on. The award is stable.”