Oh, boy…

According to police, a man robbed his girlfriend on Tues., May 15, at 6:56 p.m., at 57 Carmine St. The victim told cops her boyfriend grabbed her arms and held her against a wall, and that, during the struggle, she could not breathe for three seconds. Her boyfriend took her wallet, cell phone and laptop and fled. The items’ total value was $2,700.

Christopher Rinaldi, 27, was arrested for felony robbery.

Caught in act

A man tried to burglarize an apartment at 110 MacDougal St. on Tues., March 20, at 6:15 a.m., police said. A witness reported seeing the suspect with a crowbar standing in front of a locked apartment door, and he had no idea how the suspect was able to get into the building.

Fitzgerald Welch, 53, was arrested for felony attempted burglary.

Clarkson mugging

An 18-year-old was jumped at 16 Clarkson St. by a group of nine or 10 boys, police said. During the fight, the boy got a cut on his forehead and his phone was stolen. The fight was broken up by school officials from across the street. His iPhone 7 plus was worth $900.

Jayquan Strawden, 19, was arrested for felony robbery.

Checkmate

Police said a manager of El Cantinero Mexican restaurant, at 86 University Place, mailed a blank check to a beverage company, but someone else added additional writing to the check and cashed it. The incident occurred Wed., Nov. 15, 2017, at 3 p.m. The check was written for $2,340.

Charles Cherry, 25, was arrested on May 17 for felony grand larceny.

F train grope

A woman, 41, told police that on Sat., May 5, around 9:10 p.m., a man touched her buttocks while onboard a moving Queens-bound F train near the W. Fourth St. subway station.

The suspect is describe as black, about age 40, 5 feet 8 inches tall and bald. The victim snapped a cell-phone photo of the alleged groper.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Subway swipe

A 23-year-old woman told police that on Sun., April 22, at 1:40 p.m., she was walking up the stairs out of the Prince St. subway station, when she felt someone behind her.

She turned around and realized that the latch to her purse was open, and her wallet containing her credit cards was gone. About 20 minutes later, her credit card was used by two unknown women inside Cleo Nicci Eyewear, 65 Spring St., to make $800 worth of unauthorized purchases.

The suspects are both described as female, Hispanic, around age 20, with black hair, light complexions and slim builds. Surveillance photos and video of the suspects was obtained from 65 Spring St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline. (See item above.)

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson