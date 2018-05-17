BY COLIN MIXSON | Disgraced Downtown power broker Sheldon Silver was convicted on corruption charges — for a second time — on May 14, after a jury found him guilty — again — of engaging in a quid-pro-quo corruption scheme that netted him millions of dollars in return for political favors.

The once-powerful former Assembly speaker who served Lower Manhattan for three decades was first convicted of accepting some $4 million in kickbacks from real estate developers and a mesothelioma doctor in 2015. But Silver managed to buck the jury’s guilty verdict on appeal, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the definition of corruption.

An appeals court ruled in 2017 that jurors had received improper instructions on what does and does not constitute corruption. But former Deputy U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said the court’s decision was not based on lack of evidence, and vowed a retrial.

Silver’s second trial lasted a brisk five days, and resulted in a unanimous verdict from jurors, according to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

“Sheldon Silver…took an oath to act in the best interests of the people of New York State,” Berman said. “As a unanimous jury found, he sold his public office for private greed.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo, alongside whom Silver once ruled the Empire State as one of the so-called “three men in a room” — and who is himself facing scrutiny for corruption allegations —condemned the former Assembly speaker’s pay-to-play schemes in a one-line press release.

“The justice system shows no one is above the law,” Cuomo said.

On his way out of the courthouse following his second conviction, Silver vowed to file yet another appeal, according to a New York Times report.

“I’m very confident the judicial process will play out in my favor,” he told the Times.