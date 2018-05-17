- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
This poorly thought out trend of legalizing weed is going too far. I have no problem with smoke-less versions like brownies and tinctures, but I don’t want someone to impose their high experience on me, particularly when when the current strains of marijuana are so much stronger than the varieties of decades past. Ban the smokable versions of marijuana and treat it like any other toxic second hand smoke.
I agree. I don't see how it can be claimed that smoking it allows a person to control the dosage. Rendering it into pills or cake does; you know exactly how many milligrams you're getting that way. Besides, pot smoke stinks, and the people who smoke it are shiftless. Going through life stoned should not be a goal.
Nobody is imposing anything on you, that's just wacky. And you have better control over dosage with smoking than with edibles. And greater potency just means you have to SMOKE LESS, and inhaling less smoke is a GOOD thing. Anyway, as an auto-didact philologist of sorts, I have to say I don't know how the whole "sens" thing got started. It is short for "sin semilla," or "seedless." So it should really be "sinse" not "sensi." "Sins in the City"?
People would read that as "sins," as in bad things.