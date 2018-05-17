Earlier this month, the NYC Cannabis Parade and Rally took over Union Square in a cloud of smoke. Eventually, the partying participants marched a short distance down to Washington Square — luckily, without getting lost.

Among those at the event was Cynthia Nixon, who is running in the September Democratic primary against Governor Andrew Cuomo. Last month, she announced legalizing recreational marijuana as the first major policy issue of her campaign.

In addition, this week, the Manhattan and Brooklyn district attorneys both said they won’t prosecute low-level arrests for smoking pot in public or pot possession. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill are on board with the decision.

Nixon and the D.A.’s say pot arrests disproportionately impact blacks and Latinos, leading to unequal incarceration rates versus whites. Governor Cuomo is said to be reconsidering his position on the issue now that nearby states are legalizing grass.

Also among the bud brigade at the recent cannabis confab was omnipresent activist Marni Halasa, who spread her green wings in support of freeing the weed.