Raising cane

A man told cops he was assaulted by a Village woman known to him at the corner of W. Fourth and Charles Sts. on Tues., May 8, at 6 p.m. The victim, 47, said he was hit with a cane actually “for several hours” by the suspect, who told him that he was a transgendered person with “mental history” and didn’t belong in the neighborhood. During a search of the suspect, police allegedly found cocaine in her front left jacket pocket.

Jessica Berk, 58, was arrested for felony assault. The victim is known to hang out in front of Congregation Darech Amuno, at 53 Charles St.

A Sixth Precinct source told The Villager, “That guy’s been sleeping there for years. He doesn’t bother anyone. The church [sic] lets him sleep there.”

As for the alleged cocaine, the source said the white powder has been sent to a police lab for testing.

Meanwhile, Berk, of Christopher St., who is the president of Residents in Distress, or RID, tells a different story.

“No, I didn’t do anything of the sort,” she said of the alleged caning. She said she merely had passed by twice that day, at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and rapped lightly on the doorway to ask the man if he wanted to come by the office of WestView — a local monthly newspaper — to do an interview.

As for the alleged coke, Berk said her trusty Chihuahua sidekick, Angelina Jolie, was sniffing around the synagogue’s stairs and picked up a packet in her mouth, which Berk then put in her pocket, which responding cops then found on her.

“I don’t do drugs,” Berk told The Villager. “Apparently, it was drugs that the guy must have used.”

She believes a passerby called police after hearing the homeless man protest that she was bothering him, leading to her arrest. Berk acknowledged that the synagogue’s president has let the man live on the place’s front steps in a large “bag.”

“He’s trying to give the guy shelter, but the neighborhood objects,” she said. “It’s a gigantic tent bag. It fills the steps… George told me to check out the guy in the bag and invite him back to the WestView office,” she said of George Capsis, the paper’s publisher, who lives on Charles St. “Someone could put a grenade or a bomb in that bag, it’s very dangerous,” she added.

She noted that the synagogue president now seems to have changed his mind about letting the man stay there, and police recently told the guy he had to move, and he is, in fact, no longer there.

Berk said that, as the leader of RID, she wants to make it clear that she was actually only trying to help this man.

“This gentleman needs help,” she said. “No one is helping him. He’s living in a bag. Where is he now? I’m concerned about him and that someone will beat him up — not me.”

In a previous incident, not too long ago, Berk was ordered to get out of the Sixth Precinct by a sergeant after demanding to know why no one was doing anything to remove the man from the synagogue’s steps.

Caffeinated conflict

According to police, a dispute over the price of a Red Bull sparked a fight at the Tobacco Prince store, at 200 W. 14 St., near Seventh Ave., on Tues., May 8, at 2:25 p.m. A customer felt he had been charged too much for a Red Bull drink. When the cashier refused to give him more change, the suspect said, “If I’m not getting another dollar, I’m taking another Red Bull.” He promptly grabbed another can of the over-caffeinated concoction and made to exit the place, but the worker tried to stop him from leaving. The indignant suspect then head-butted the worker in his forehead and a scuffle ensued.

The customer, Mason M. Manigault, 24, was busted for felony robbery.

ATM attack

Police said that on Fri., April 27, around 3:08 p.m., a guy approached a man using an ATM inside the Bank of America branch at 315 Lafayette St., at Houston St., and asked for $100. When the victim, 35, told him he didn’t have any money and walked away, the stranger jumped him from behind and threw him down. The suspect unleashed a volley of punches and kicks on the victim while he was on the floor, then removed the man’s wallet and fled northbound on Lafayette St.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.

The attacker is described as black, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing a green camouflage-pattern baseball cap, an olive-green jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

A surveillance video provided by police showed that at least three other customers were inside the ATM location at the time of the attack. One woman turned around at the commotion, then turned back and continued to perform her transaction. Another woman who had just entered, promptly rushed back outside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

A man brushed off the alleged Houston St. ATM robber, then turned his back on him and dropped his guard, whereupon the robber jumped him from behind and roughed him up before stealing his wallet, as seen in this surveillance video provided by police.

Charged up

According to police, a drunk man went into the Metro PCS store at 250 W. 14th St. and took chargers from a wall display on Sun., April 29, at 1:10 p.m. The complainant told police that when she attempted to grab the suspect, he yanked his arm away and left the store. The chargers were worth a total of $60.

Christopher Johnson, 40, was arrested for felony robbery on May 10.

Bike theft

Police said an 18-year-old locked his bike in front of 44 W. Fourth St. on Mon., April 16, at 5 p.m. and when he returned, it was gone, except for the lock and front wheel. The victim subsequently received a Facebook message that his bike was spotted on an Uptown R train and that the suspect had gotten off at Herald Square. The bike was worth $1,300.

Dane Clark, 57, was arrested May 8, for felony grand larceny.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson