BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | They have some serious beef with The New School.

New School students, joined by union activists and students from other schools, including Columbia and CUNY, have been picketing outside the University Center, on Fifth Ave. between 13th and 14th Sts., in support of New School cafeteria workers.

Last Friday, the protesters threatened to block traffic on Fifth Ave. Students have been occupying the University Center’s cafeteria and calling for a shutdown of the entire school unless an acceptable contract for the cafeteria workers is negotiated.

“Students and workers of the occupation absolutely refuse to believe any promises from New School administration, who have continually offered us nothing but lies,” read a statement from the protesters last week. “The occupation will continue until the school has signed a contract that guarantees jobs for all of the workers, higher wages and the same benefits, as well as tuition vouchers for their families. In addition, workers and students demand that the current kitchen management be replaced and that students and workers be involved in the decision making and running of the cafeteria.”

Protesters fear the school’s long-term plan, once the new contract expires, is to de-unionize the cafeteria by taking the jobs “in-house” and making workers compete for them.

As of this Tuesday, the occupation was still going on, according to The Occupied New School Cafeteria Facebook page.

“The New School says that we are continuing to occupy despite their offer of a ‘positive resolution,’” a statement on the page read. “Their resolution is far from positive for the cafeteria workers, who have ABSOLUTELY NOT asked us to stop occupying. If admin wants us out, they can meet our demands!”

One of their demands is for an investigation of alleged sexual assault by a current cafeteria worker.