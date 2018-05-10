To be A.G.: After the initial shock of the news about Eric Schneiderman had subsided slightly, our next thought was…Brad Hoylman. Namely, would the crusading state senator from the Village campaign to be New York State attorney general? The next day, Hoylman’s name was mentioned along with eight or nine others also said to be in the mix to be the state’s preeminent prosecutor. However, in an e-mail, Hoylman told us that, at this point, he doesn’t feel it would be the right move for him, for several reasons. “The revelations about Schneiderman were sickening and have really shaken Albany to its core,” the state senator said. “Disbelief was followed quickly by disappointment and anger at someone who publicly professed to be a champion of women, yet abused them in private. It’s hypocrisy on a grand scale. I hope they throw the book at him! The Legislature has the constitutional obligation to select a replacement attorney general. Since the Assembly has more members then the Senate, they’re driving the process. At the moment, though, there seems to be a standoff precipitated by the Senate Republicans on how to screen candidates for the position. At the end of the day, I hope there is an open process that provides for public and expert input. It’s flattering to have been mentioned as a candidate for a position that can fight Trump and do so much good for New Yorkers, but there are a lot of excellent candidates and the timing wasn’t right for me. I don’t want leave the Senate just when Democrats are a seat away from a majority and the midterm elections seem so promising.” Word has it that Public Advocate Letitia James may be the leading candidate to be appointed A.G.

Enough Brokaw already: Veteran journo Mary Reinholz’s first-person account in The Villager last week about Tom Brokaw abruptly trying to put the moves on her 50 years ago when both were working in news in L.A. definitely “went viral” — yes, we can use that term! In the midst of the current #MeToo climate, the story quickly became national, and was picked up by everyone from the Post’s Page Six, the Daily News and New York magazine’s The Cut, to Fox News, the Daily Mail and beyond. People.com asked us for Reinholz’s photo for a story they apparently were planning about it, but we haven’t seen anything from them online yet. “Inside Edition” asked Reinholz, 80, to be on its show, but she turned that offer down, feeling the TV “news magazine” to be “too gossipy.” At any rate, given all the interest, The Villager thought to ask the scrappy scribe to write another column on the whole experience of her piece being the “hot story of the moment.” But Reinholz ultimately thought better of it. In an e-mail to the paper, she said, “I think you should write a follow-up editorial on this extraordinary response to what was just a routine story by a reporter and long-ago bleeping columnist for the New York Daily News Sunday magazine covering the women’s movement in the 1970s. I really don’t want to milk my 15 minutes of fame on what I consider to be really boring and banal subject. I have to write a story for an L.A. area weekly about a man I care about very much who might die any time soon after suffering a stroke three years ago at City News Service after his female boss berated him once again and hinted he should retire. He was hospitalized and did retire but subsequently had a stroke-related fall at his apartment, fractured some vertebrae and is now in the hospital again after an infection set in. So I care a helluva more about him than Tom Brokaw. To hell with him and B.S.” Reinholz, in her column, said she was compelled to write it only because Brokaw “disparaged” Linda Vester and her account of how the news titan aggressively pursued her and forcefully tried to kiss her despite her obvious disinterest — and fear! “You can put some perspective into this whole crazy overreaction by a celeb-worshiping society,” Reinholz told us, dismissively, in saying we should write an editorial. “I don’t care that much and would be embarrassed to revisit this story.” The Villager and she “have done far-more important pieces,” she declared. “The current crop at the Daily News wouldn’t remember me,” she reflected, “but I wrote about domestic violence for them, plus gambling, prostitution in New York City and a bunch of profiles of prominent New Yorkers, like Donald Trump — after he renovated the Wollman Rink way back in 1986.” In other words, Reinholz has always been the real deal.

GOLES marks 40: Local tenants advocacy organization Good Old Lower East Side a.k.a. GOLES will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Thurs., May 17, at the Angel Orensanz Foundation, at 172 Norfolk St. The group will also be unveiling its inaugural Legacy Awards, with the theme “The Year of the Woman.” Honorees will include Councilmember Carlina Rivera; actress Rosario Dawson, who famously grew up in a squat on E. 13th St.; GOLES alum Shaheeda Abdush Shaheed-Smith, who is currently the program manager of the Department of Youth and Community Development; and Collective for Community, Culture & Environment. We spoke with GOLES Director Damaris Reyes briefly about the event, and she got choked up talking about how deeply proud she is of the Legacy Awards, each of which is named after a different late legendary neighborhood activist, such as Mary Spink, Carmen Pabon and Betty Brassard. “I knew all these women,” Reyes said, her voice overcome with emotion.

Ring loss stings: Jessica Delfino, the edgy — some say “controversial” — Downtown singer, songwriter and comedian, lost her diamond ring on Tues., May 1, around 7:35 p.m., near Forsyth and Stanton Sts., but possibly anywhere in the wider area between Houston and Delancey Sts. “It was in my pocket after a manicure and I believe it fell out shortly after I left the salon,” she said. “It’s obviously of great sentimental value and I’m desperate to find it. I’m offering a big reward and no questions asked. It’s silver in color with one simple larger diamond on top and small diamonds on either side in a princess cut. The ring is vintage and has an Art Deco style. I have hung up some fliers and have been searching the area. I even got in touch with a great business called RingFinders, who come out with metal detecting equipment to try to help, but we had no luck. Next steps are to search the city grates using some high-tech camera equipment, and of course getting the word out and hanging more signs. As you can probably guess, I really want my ring back! I know it’s a long shot but I’ve got to try. I just celebrated my fifth anniversary on March, 10 years together with my husband — who I met on Craigslist; our story was featured in The New York Times Vows.” If anyone has any info about her ring, please e-mail us at news@thevillager.com .