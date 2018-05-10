Bad brew

Police said a Village man met another guy in Washington Square Park and they struck up a conversation on Fri., April 20. The victim invited the man over to his apartment in the West Village Houses at 348 W. 11th St., at Washington St.

On the way, the pair stopped to pick up two beers, and when they got to the apartment, the suspect opened them. The victim told police he believed the suspect put a substance in his beer because he doesn’t remember anything. When he woke up, the other man was gone, and so were the Village resident’s glasses, laptop computer and cell phone, all worth a combined $1,200.

Kardo Korindt, 26, was subsequently arrested May 3 for felony grand larceny.

Pret A Pocket

Police said a worker was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from Pret A Manger, at 821 Broadway, near 12th St. She reportedly stole money from cash registers on multiple occasions, including $1,945 on March 23 and $1,859 on April 6. She admitted to the thefts in a written statement. The food shop said an additional missing $6,596 has not been accounted for.

Sigourney Rodriguez, 29, was charged May 2 with felony grand larceny.

Pizza perps

According to police, a pair of perps have twice targeted a local restaurant, stealing a cash register and a cash box.

In the first incident, on Sun., Feb. 11, at midnight, the two entered Vapiano pizza and pasta restaurant at 113 University Place through the front door and removed a safe containing roughly $4,000. A 24-year-old employee who arrived at work at 8 o’clock the next morning noticed the safe missing and called police.

Then, on Mon., April 30, around 2:20 a.m., according to cops, the duo struck the same place again, once more entering through the front door, and this time taking a cash box containing about $7,000. A 33-year-old employee who arrived at work at 8:40 a.m. saw the cash box was missing and called police.

One burglar was “white or Hispanic,” according to the police description, and wore all dark clothing. His sidekick’s face was covered with a mask and he also wore all dark clothing.

Hack attack

Police said a man was riding his bike on W. 11th St. on Mon., April 30, at 9:05 p.m., when a taxi driver had a fit of road rage. The cabbie pulled over at the southeast corner of W. 12th St. and Sixth Ave., grabbed a crowbar out of his trunk and attacked the cyclist. The 25-year-old victim suffered a cut lip.

Zaheer Akbar, 35, was arrested for felony assault. It wasn’t immediately clear why the driver turned violent.

Too hot to handle

Police said a man walked into a car garage at 300 Mercer St. and stole a $1,700 heating fan on Wed., May 2, at 11:25 a.m. The suspect fled onto Broadway but was caught in Washington Square Park, where a garage worker identified him to police. During a search of the fan filcher, burglary tools were found.

Edward Jones, 57, and Allen Gardner, 32, were arrested for felony grand larceny.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson