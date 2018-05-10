Always tells it like it is

To The Editor:

Re “Tom Brokaw hit on #MeToo when I was a young reporter” (talking point, by Mary Reinholz, May 3):

Same gutsy, great wordsmith I worked with at the prize-winning San Fernando Valley Times (deceased) in the 1960s.

Mary always told it like it was and is. She was and is a true pioneer in the women’s movement. So, I was not surprised to see her go out and defend Linda Vester. Keep hitting those keys, Mary. Use that talent.

Dave Wright

Thanks for stepping up

To The Editor:

Re “Tom Brokaw hit on #MeToo when I was a young reporter” (talking point, by Mary Reinholz, May 3):

Tom Brokaw lost much credibility when he unnecessarily disparaged Linda Vester’s many accomplishments — as if she never would have been deemed worthy of Brokaw’s even giving her a passing glance. It rang hollow.

Thank you, Mary, for giving credence to Linda Vester’s testimony. Not many would have stepped up. But now that you’ve led the charge, so to speak, others may come forward.

I don’t believe anyone wants to eviscerate Brokaw. But if NBC is serious about getting their house in order, they need to look at everyone — no matter how exalted or admired.

Lisa Dabbs

Who’s taking it too far?

To The Editor:

Re “Tom Brokaw hit on #MeToo when I was a young reporter” (talking point, by Mary Reinholz, May 3):

This is horrible! Women sharing anecdotes like this 50 years after the fact does a gross disservice to women who have experienced true violation. Reinholz was clearly not that offended, and Brokaw immediately retreated once he recognized the feelings were not mutual. The effort to shame and sully a public figure under the guise of…whatever…makes me embarrassed to be alive in this season of feminism.

Lisa Davis

Thought crimes

To The Editor:

Re “Tom Brokaw hit on #MeToo when I was a young reporter” (talking point, by Mary Reinholz, May 3):

What Tom Brokaw did, most men have done this in their minds. Jesus said that adultery is committed in the minds of the people.

Ramesh Gupta

Skateboarders gone wild

To The Editor:

Re “One over-Arching question in ‘Living Statue’ bust: Why?” (news article, May 3):

In the last few days, I have seen several skateboarders using the base of some of the statues in the park for jumps and no one asked them to stop. That is far more annoying and benefits no one — except the self-centered person on the skateboard.

Anne Willow

Monumental mistake

To The Editor:

Re “One over-Arching question in ‘Living Statue’ bust: Why?” (news article, May 3):

By accepting an A.C.D. (adjournment in contemplation of dismissal), Johan gave himself a new and worse problem. First, he pled guilty. Second, he accepted a conditional plea, which includes a promise not to commit any more “crimes” for the next six months. Should he be summonsed or arrested again in that six months, both the previous charge and any new ones would be active.

Since he already pled guilty on the first charge, he can’t later plead not guilty; and if the subsequent charge is the same, he would likely be found guilty on both. Add to that, he now has a record.

Contrary to the nonsense the court or a lawyer told him, the record is never sealed. This is how the city screws artists, performers and vendors. All are offered an A.C.D., even in cases where they committed no crime or where they are charged with something that is not even a law.

To add insult to injury, the Parks Department has previously allowed artists to hang things on monuments. Contrary to all park rules, the Parks Department allows the Greenmarket vendors to hang merchandise on monuments, plus allows the Holiday Markets to completely encircle, obstruct and prevent access to monuments in Union Square Park and Central Park at Columbus Circle.

All of these points could have been used in Johan’s defense.

Robert Lederman

Lederman is president, A.R.T.I.S.T. (Artists’ Response to Illegal State Tactics)

Saved from ‘Statue’

To The Editor:

Re “One over-Arching question in ‘Living Statue’ bust: Why?” (news article, May 3):

Crime busters in action. Thank goodness we are safe from performance art, at last. Now, on to the mimes!

Lawrence White

