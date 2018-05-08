The 14th St. Coalition — a growing group of residents and businesses formed in response to the city’s intention to shut down the L train — is holding a town hall meeting Wed., May 9, at The New School auditorium at 66 W. 12th St., about the plan by the city’s Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the town hall will start at 6:30 p.m.

Coalition members recently sued to stop the L shutdown and the city’s accompanying mitigation plan. The latter, if it occurs, would see 14th St. turned into a “busway” during what is being pitched as a 15-month-long repair of the L train’s Canarsie Tunnel; also, a bike lane would be installed on 13th St. and a fleet of diesel buses added to take people to Downtown transit hubs and connections.

Residents are concerned about “escalated air and noise pollution levels; congested and blocked streets; increased safety risks to pedestrians and bicyclists; restricted building and transportation access for persons with disabilities, the elderly and families with young children; delayed and blocked emergency vehicles; hampered sanitation removal and daily deliveries to residences and businesses; and obstructed customer and patient access to businesses and medical offices.”

In addition, the coalition has launched a new Web site, 14thstreetcoalition.org .

The coalition stresses that it “seeks to promote a solution beneficial to all residents, businesses and commuters affected.”

For more information, contact 14thstcoalition@gmail.com .