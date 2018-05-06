BY LAURA HANRAHAN | After 30 years in business, Rue St. Denis, a small vintage store tucked away on Avenue B at E. 11th, will be closing its doors.

Named after one of the oldest streets in Paris, the boutique has engrained itself in New York’s vintage scene as one of the true hidden gems. With the decision having been a somewhat spontaneous one, co-founder Jean-Paul Buthier said there is no official closing date as of yet.

“When the walls are bare,” he said with a laugh. “The idea is we don’t want to move it. We have 40,000 pieces here.”

Prices are being slashed up to 75 percent for the going-out-of-business sale.

Founded in 1988 by Buthier and his partner in both business and life, Riccardo Bonechi, the East Village store has become a staple in not only the city’s vintage scene, but as a supplier for TV, film and Broadway. Once they have closed up shop, Buthier and Bonechi plan to scale back, slow down and focus on that other side of the business.

At a recent invite-only kickoff to the store’s closing sale, members of the press and longtime customers packed into the narrow shop. Racks of bold, printed ’70s blouses, sturdy ’80s leather jackets and timeless Mary Jane pumps lined the store from floor to ceiling, all leading to a back room packed with perfectly preserved men’s suits. With everything on sale, some buyers found themselves picking up as many pieces as they could carry.

“This is so sad,” one woman exclaimed. “I remember coming here in high school with my friends to shop.”

Buthier, however, was quick to point out that, for them, this is anything but sad. It’s the culmination of 30 years of passion, dedication and, ultimately, huge success.

Originally from France, Butheir met the Italian-born Bonechi while living in London in 1985. The two moved to New York and worked as waiters while testing their hand at selling vintage clothing at flea markets.

“I was O.K. with the flea market,” Buthier said. “But Ricardo was like, ‘You know what? Carrying things isn’t for me.’ So that’s when we started the store.”

Bonechi runs the shop. Buthier works behind the scenes, scouting out suppliers and sifting through clothes.

“You know how in a store if it doesn’t sell, you put it in the attic?” Buthier said. “And then you put more in the attic and you do that for 40 years? My job is to find those stores.”

Rue St. Denis specializes in “dead stock” —vintage clothing that has never been worn —which quickly made them one of the most desirable stops for costume designers. The place has provided wardrobe pieces for shows like “The Americans,” “Gotham,” “The Deuce” and “The Get Down,” and even for Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino’s upcoming film “The Irishman.”

“There’s really not another shop that has this amazing amount of suits, especially dead-stock suits,” said Natalie Turturro, the assistant costume designer for “The Deuce.” “I’ll text them saying, ‘I’m looking for this, I have to come in five minutes, I have a fitting in an hour.’ They are so amazing. They never tell me no. They always pull racks for me and then I just come in and get it and that’s it.”

Buthier, a self-described workaholic, said what he is going to miss most are the hectic, overworked hours.

“I’m joking, but I’m not joking, in a way,” he said. “I never stop. So I’m a little bit worried, as much as I’m excited, to slow down.”

But after three decades in the vintage business, Buthier is hopefully optimistic about what is yet to come.

“In this business, you meet a lot of older people because they’ve owned stores their entire life or for generations,” he said. “But the ones that are great are the ones that have moved on. They’ve created for themselves another life and I want to do that for myself. And 55 is the right age to make the change. If you wait a little bit more, then I think you have less of a chance to really open yourself to something else.”