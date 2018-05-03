Le Souk robbery

Two men were robbed at a Village hookah bar and restaurant on Thurs., April 26, at 4 a.m., police said. The suspect walked into Le Souk, at 510 LaGuardia Place, and told one of the victims to remove his jewelry or else he would shoot him. When the victim responded, “You don’t have no gun,” the suspect pressed a hard object against him. In fear for his life, the victim took off his three necklaces, a ring and a watch, totaling $76,000. Another man was also robbed of a ring.

William Roberts, 35, was busted for felony robbery.

Mike swipe

During an Israel event at Washington Square Park, a guy ripped a woman’s microphone right out of her hand. The incident occurred Fri., April 27, at 2:50 p.m. According to police, the woman was singing a song and the suspect grabbed her microphone. He cut her thumb and scratched her hand in the process. The 20-year-old victim was so frightened that she blacked out, police said. The suspect was protesting the event.

Mohammaed Hojaij, 20, was arrested for felony robbery.

Theft registers

Police said that on Fri., March 30, around 4:15 a.m., a woman forced her way into a restaurant at 54 E. 13th St. through the basement door. Once inside, she took the cash register, containing about $300. She is described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Random attack

An 84-year-old man was sitting on a bench in front of 124 East Broadway on Tues., April 24, at 10:20 a.m. when he was approached by a stranger who began to punch him with his fist, cutting his face. The attacker then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect is described as black, roughly 38 to 42 years old, around 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds, with short, dark hair, and last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline. (See item above.)

Stalking arrest

A woman told police she had been stalked at her workplace by a man since Mon., Jan. 1, at 7 a.m. According to police, the suspect came into 70 Greenwich Ave. on that date, and kept returning even though he was told to stop. The suspect handed her a letter saying, “I like you.”

Another letter was sent on April 2 containing pictures and a puzzle that the suspect wanted the victim to figure out.

Daniel Newell,45 was arrested April 29 for misdemeanor stalking.

Liquor picker

Police said a man robbed a liquor store at 19 Little W. 12th St. on Sun., April 22, at 6 a.m. An employee said when he opened the store, he realized that boxes downstairs were in a disarray. Another worker said while checking surveillance video, he saw that an unknown person had entered the location and taken two bottles of liquor, with a total value of $89.

Michael Bangali, 51, was arrested April 23 for felony burglary.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson