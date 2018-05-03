BY BOB KRASNER | You would think that the biggest obstacle to getting an outdoor mural painted would be bad weather. But when the artwork is set to be executed by a robot from Estonia and the chief technician ends up in jail, things get complicated.

It all started when Estonian inventor Mihkel Joala received a request from his daughter to paint a unicorn on her wall. Not being an artist, he found a solution in technology. By combining a Wii controller and a car engine valve, he created a way for anyone to spray-paint a preexisting image “with pinpoint accuracy.”

The handheld “spray-printer” then got more ambitious, as it evolved into a machine that could paint an image on the side of a building in a matter of hours. Having been tested in Europe, the contraption was sent to New York City to demonstrate its abilities.

Enter the artist Shaul Ryan Lifschitz, who had images ready to go of Ray Charles and Billie Holiday, but needed a wall to put them on. A call to landlord Bob Perl solved that problem.

Perl, the president of Howl Arts Inc., had the perfect spot, an open wall on his five-story building at 40 Clinton St.

“I’m all for public artwork,” he said. “It adds flavor to the neighborhood and it’s loved by everyone.”

So far, so good. But the Saturday-morning scheduled start time came and went, due to technical difficulties. Then Heikki Tilk, the robot operator, found himself without the thing he needed the most — the chief technician.

Mats Eek had gone across the street to get something to eat, with his small pocketknife clipped inside his pocket. Just as he was about to order, someone grabbed his arms and yelled, “You’re coming with us!”

Eek understandably panicked. He managed to twist away and run, only to be caught by a second undercover police officer. Despite the fact that he was not initially informed that these men were officers, and the knife was no more than 2 inches long, he was taken away and charged with having a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

(The New York Police Department was reached for comment, but would only provide the most basic details of the arrest.)

The bad news was that it was determined that the prototype they were using, a two-part gizmo that fits into two medium-size suitcases and is one of only four that exist, needed a part that would not be immediately available. So Tilk and Eek packed up and went back to Estonia, promising that they would be back in June to try it again with an even more sophisticated version of the machine.

The good news is, the arrest case against Eek was thrown out of court.

For more information, visit www.sprayprinter.com/