BY DUSICA SUE MALESEVIC | As empty storefronts continue to mar swaths of the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s floating of a possible penalty for landlords who leave properties vacant for long periods of time has been greeted by local politicians and advocates as an encouraging sign.

“I’m heartened by City Hall’s attention to the issue and the mayor’s personal interest,” state Senator Brad Hoylman said last week.

On March 30, de Blasio told WNYC, “I am very interested…in fighting for a vacancy fee or vacancy tax which would penalize landlords who leave their storefronts vacant for long periods of time in neighborhoods because they are looking for some top-dollar rent but they blight neighborhoods by doing it… .”

He added, “That’s something we could get done through Albany.”

Instituting a vacancy tax would fall under the state Legislature’s purview.

“We’re engaged with City Hall on pursuing legislation, but it’s early in our process,” Hoylman said.

He said a bill could be ready by the legislative session’s end in June. Wheththe measure could pass is another matter. Republicans control the state Senate since Simcha Felder, a Brooklyn Democrat, caucuses with Republicans.

The Mayor’s Office said there is no update on his proposal for a vacancy tax, and did not respond to questions regarding details or a timeframe.

“One of the major challenges we’re still working through is how to thread the needle and do something that will actually result in people leasing storefronts they otherwise may not. If we don’t do that successfully, it’s just a tax without purpose,” said mayoral spokesperson Freddi Goldstein.

Assemblymember Richard Gottfried supports the idea.

“A vacancy tax or fee imposed on landlords with vacant storefronts would discourage landlords from evicting commercial tenants just because they hope they can get a much higher rent,” Gottfried said. “What we really need, especially to help small businesses, is a commercial rent-protection system.”

Last year, Hoylman released a report, “Bleaker on Bleecker: A Snapshot of High-Rent Blight in Greenwich Village and Chelsea,” looking at vacancies on “selected streets…major commercial corridors in the East Village, Stuyvesant Town / Peter Cooper Village, the West Village and Chelsea.” The four streets’ total vacancy rate was 9.76 percent, the report found.

“Our constituents want to know why storefronts are vacant,” he said.

Amazon and online shopping are eating into brick-and-mortar retail.From 2006 to 2016, “average retail asking rents rose from $108 per square foot annually to $156 in Manhattan,” according to a December City Council report, “Planning for Retail Diversity: Supporting NYC’s Neighborhood Businesses.”

“For many neighborhood retailers and restaurants coming off 10-year leases, this is a shocking increase that is in some cases impossible to absorb,” the reports states.

“The empty storefronts not only cause blight and a loss of character, they also reflect the loss of basic neighborhood staples, like laundromats, supermarkets and other essentials,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

“I am determined to achieve solutions from government after many years of inaction of inertia,” he said. “I’m also hopeful that Albany, with a Democratic majority in the state Senate, will enact a vacancy tax on empty storefronts. The future of our neighborhoods — and our city — depends on it.”

The Council report, issued under Johnson’s predecessor, Melissa Mark-Viverito, made several recommendations, including requiring “landlords to register with [the Department of Small Business Services] after a storefront has been vacant for 90 days and report on the status every 90 days thereafter.”

Goldstein, from the Mayor’s Office, said the office is “still reviewing” the Council’s study.

Last year, Borough President Gale Brewer’s office surveyed Broadway’s length, finding 188 retail vacancies.

“I’m very encouraged the mayor is open to a tax on storefronts vacant for months,” she said. “This is a tactic used in other cities, and we should be looking at it.”