BY BILL WEINBERG | The displaced tenants of 85 Bowery and their supporters rallied outside the Broadway offices of the city’s Department of Buildings in Lower Manhattan last Thursday, demanding their right of return. The multigenerational rally of mostly ethnic Chinese tenants — tots to senior citizens — angrily pressed for authorities to set a date by when they must be allowed to return home.

Francisca Benitez, of the Coalition to Protect Chinatown and the Lower East Side, who served as the rally’s informal emcee, led chants of “Chinatown is not for sale! Lower East Side is not for sale!” and “Department of Buildings, shame on you!”

“D.O.B. actively worked with the landlord to push tenants out,” Benitez said. “The agency has not even assigned a deadline for the tenants to return. The landlord is in effect using D.O.B. to get the tenants out. This is not acceptable.”

The tenants were initially rousted from their apartments on Jan. 18, on grounds that the building’s interior staircase was in urgent need of repair. Return dates set by D.O.B. were repeatedly postponed — the latest postponement on grounds that asbestos abatement was required. At present, there appears to be no date set by which the tenants must be allowed to return to their apartments.

Rally organizers said this violates the law, pointing to Local Law 150 of the city code, passed almost exactly a year before the 85 Bowery tenants were removed.

In the bitterest time of the winter, in mid-February, eight of the tenants held a five-day hunger strike outside the Gold St. offices of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, demanding that H.P.D. take over the renovation work at 85 Bowery.

The tenants’ ire was further enflamed April 11, when the landlord’s workers, having gained entry to the apartments to put tenants’ belongings into storage ahead of abatement work, instead reportedly tossed them into a curbside dumpster. Tenants said they were able to recover some of their property, but much was lost.

Another favored chant called out the landlord by name: “Shame, shame, Joseph Betesh!”

Displaced tenant Shou Ji, holding her preschool daughter by one hand, spoke passionately in Mandarin, her words translated by a bilingual activist form the group Youth Against Displacement.

“We were making complaints about the staircase since 2016, and he did nothing,” she declared. “H.P.D., D.O.B. and the landlord are all working together to evict the 85 Bowery tenants. Today is April 26 — that’s over 100 days, and the tenants are still forced to live in hell. The landlord has not shown responsibility for his tenants. We demand D.O.B. give us a time to go home!”

Longtime Chinatown neighborhood activist Don Lee also spoke at the rally. He told The Villager that he has been organizing concrete support for the tenants. He arranged private buses to bring them back and forth to the neighborhood for school and work after the city initially placed them in a hotel in distant East New York, Brooklyn. They have since been relocated to the more upscale Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, at the corner of Bowery and Hester St., on the same block as 85 Bowery. But Lee said they are still in untenable circumstances.

“The landlord says he will compensate the tenants for their lost property,” Lee said. “But how do you compensate for the time that the kids haven’t had with a quiet place to do their homework, elderly couples with no kitchen? Bring the tenants home!”

Pointing out that landlord Betesh is the owner of the Dr. Jay’s streetwear retail chain, Lee rhetorically asked, “If he’s smart enough to run his businesses, why isn’t he smart enough to get this straightened out?

“The city should take over construction and file criminal charges against the landlord,” Lee added. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Arrest him now!”

The Lower East Side Workers Center, a project of the National Mobilization Against Sweatshops, and one of the rally’s co-organizers, points to possible ulterior motives in the tenants’ displacement.

According to their research, Betesh purchased 85 Bowery as part of an 11-building package for $62 million in 2013. Nine of these buildings have since been converted into luxury condos. Only Nos. 85 and 83 Bowery remain tenements. Last year, tenants at 85 Bowery sued over outstanding repairs in their building.

Last year, tenants also filed complaints with the state Division of Housing and Community Renewal, charging Betesh was illegally trying to evict them — despite the fact that they were rent-stabilized. Betesh countered that the building, for various reasons, should no longer be rent-regulated. D.H.C.R.’s December ruling for the tenants could have given the landlord incentive to seek their removal by other means.

At the rally’s end, tenants tried to enter the D.O.B. building to deliver a letter demanding a deadline for their return to 85 Bowery. Initially, uniformed police from the Department of Citywide Administrative Services guarding the building told them that the offices were all closed, and refused to let them pass. Tension mounted as the crowd began chanting, “Open the doors and let us in!” One activist taunted: “We paid for those doors! Open them now!”

Finally, the D-CAS cops relented, and let a small group of tenants enter to deliver their letter.

According to the Buildings Department, a judge who heard a legal dispute between the tenants and Betesh ordered a city inspection of the building, which took place Jan. 18. Structural issues with the main stairway were deemed a “significant life-safety hazard” by D.O.B., which issued a full-vacate order for the place.

Betesh’s company has claimed the tenants had been illegally subdividing their apartments, contributing to 85 Bowery’s structural problems.

Asked whether a deadline would be set for the tenants’ return, a Buildings spokesperson said: “D.O.B. and our fellow agencies are pushing an aggressive plan to complete repairs at 85 Bowery as quickly as possible — and this work done by the landlord is well underway. We remain committed to holding the landlord responsible to provide a safe place to live for his tenants.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Betesh’s Bowery 8385 LLC, said: “We are committed to moving families of 85 Bowery back safely into their homes as quickly as possible. Our team is working diligently each day to make the building safe for habitation. We understand this is an extremely difficult time for families of 85 Bowery and that is why we are providing quality hotel accommodations in Chinatown, for the duration of repairs, so families are able to remain in the local community while our work continues.”