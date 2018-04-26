- Home
Worst. Commissioner. Ever! But probably just doing what De Blasio wanted. He really must stop calling himself a Progressive. He's just another tool in REBNY's box. I've never been more disappointed in a mayor, and that includes Guliani, so that bar is very low.
No doubt that this rules change will be her swan song. And that's just not right. The other Commissioners need to show some moral courage. Or, if they want the rules changed, then they should have the balls to do it after she's no longer their excuse.
Stringer, James, Brewer, Menin — who wants my vote for Mayor? Please don't pull a Christine Quinn and suck up to your predecessor. Clearly, it doesn't work.