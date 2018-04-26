BY TEQUILA MINSKY | The downpour the morning of April 16 did not keep friends and family of Veronica (“Roni”) Ivins away from the Greenwich Village Funeral Home to remember her.

For most of those in the overflow crowd, her tragic death on March 8 still makes no sense. Roni was killed in her sleep by the roommate she took in after her adult daughter died. Roni, 92, had lived in her Sullivan St. walk-up more than 50 years.

Ruth Halberg, a longtime neighborhood friend who spoke at the memorial of the good times, said, “It’s like a nightmare, and I keep waiting to wake up.”

Friends, her nephew and cousin all shared remembrances to a backdrop of photos and a recording of Roni singing “My Funny Valentine.” But there was a big surprise for most, mainly seniors from the day centers at Our Lady of Pompeii Church and 20 Washington Square North, where Roni enjoyed singing.

The first speaker, a younger man, Kevin Hogan, revealed he had been adopted and that, in fact, Roni was his biological mother. When adoption records were opened, the two connected, and had a great relationship for 17 years, he said. While those closest to Roni knew this, for most of her senior friends, it was a revelation. Hogan said Roni kept this private, but told him when she was gone, it could be revealed.

Halberg recounted Roni’s love of travel. Poet Tom Savage recalled a backstage tour of the Apollo when Roni got a chance to sing from its legendary stage. Novac Noury spoke of Roni’s love of singing from Our Lady of Pompeii’s social-hall stage. Bill Warren shared a spicy anecdote, to many chuckles, of Roni and a young beat cop.

During the hour memorial, cell phones sporadically went off. One person quipped, “It’s Roni and her presence.” Near the end, the sun came out. Roni Ivins exuded a zest for life, and this sense of her energy filled the room through the tears. As one person said, “Roni would have loved this!”