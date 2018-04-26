BY TEQUILA MINSKY | At 5 p.m., on Thurs., April 19, cyclists started gathering at the southwest corner of Houston and Varick Sts., outside the federal building that is a first detention stop on a deportation trajectory.

The goal of the “Ride for Freedom” was to demand that ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) “get out of the courts and show support to immigrant communities,” according to its Facebook posting.

The ride, the posting continued, is “in the tradition of the New Sanctuary Coalition’s weekly vigil at ICE’s deportation machine at 201 Varick St.”

On the building’s 11th floor is the ICE processing center. From there, immigration detainees are usually transferred to one of several county jails in New Jersey and New York. Every third Thursday over these last few months, bicyclists from the metro area have convened there and ride around or near 201 Varick St., in an effort to highlight what goes on inside.

About 20 cyclists, including one in a pedicab, plus a skateboarder, circled the block to the north of the federal building three times, going clockwise with traffic — on Houston, Hudson, Clarkson and Varick Sts. — getting engulfed in rush-hour traffic each time they merged into Varick St. (If they had ridden around the federal building’s actual block, they would have had to go against traffic at least part of the way.)

No stranger to activism as an environmentalist, bicycle enthusiast and co-founder of Transportation Alternatives, Charlie Komanoff rode for the first time last Thursday in this ongoing pro-immigration action.

“I found that slowly riding bikes for a reason, a cause, making others aware, is inspiring and positive,” he reflected afterward. “We helped remind hundreds of New Yorkers what the government is doing, what’s at stake.”

Bill Talen a.k.a. Reverend Billy, bullhorn in hand, and Father Juan Carlos Ruiz, co-founder of the New Sanctuary Coalition movement, kept guard at the metal gates of the loading dock of the ICE building.

“We are a sanctuary city!” Reverend Billy shouted up at the 11th floor, hoping detainees and their guards could hear — and as a reminder to the New York Police Department officers who were keeping an eye on the bicyclists — partly for the cyclists’ own safety — that they should not assist ICE.

With U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers and other federal officers in abundance, at some point, the gates rose and Reverend Billy stood his ground in front of a van with a detainee inside as it inched forward. Behind him, cyclists chanted, “Stop the deportations! Not one more!”

The protesters had a bit of an impact: The van paused, then reversed back into the garage. But the feds had a Plan B: Eventually, one detainee was walked out and put into a different van parked on the street and whisked away.

“We’ll be back!” the demonstrators shouted as the rally wound down. They will return in May.