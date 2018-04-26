Putting the “fun” in baseball fundamentals, the Greenwich Village Little League kicked off its 2018 season with Opening Day festivities at Pier 40, at W. Houston St., on April 12.

Proudly toting colorful team banners, the youths — ranging from T-ballers to Majors Division players — and their parents and parent / coaches filled the sprawling turf field in the capacious courtyard of the former shipping pier.

They were joined by Scooter the Holy Cow, the Staten Island Yankees’ mascot, and local politicians, including state Senator Brad Hoylman, City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Borough President Gale Brewer.

Also among the Opening Day all-stars were Madelyn Wils, the president and C.E.O. of the Hudson River Park Trust, and Community Board 2 Chairperson Terri Cude, plus some real heavy hitters — a lineup of G.V.L.L. presidents from through the years, who have kept the league running at a high level, and with a high level of enjoyment.

Batter up!