BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | With less than one year left before a potential shutdown of the Manhattan leg of the L train, critical details about the plan still remain unclear — including, notably, how many hours a day the mitigation plan for the shutdown would be implemented.

Transportation Alternatives and other transit advocacy groups are calling for a 24 / 7 plan — warning that, otherwise, the so-called “L-pocalypse” would also become a “carmageddon,” T.A.’s Paul Steely White said at a City Hall rally on Tuesday.

The city has announced a slew of planned alternatives for L-train straphangers, including new bus routes, bike lanes and ferries running across the East River. But the greatest change would be the transformation of Downtown Manhattan’s 14th St. corridor into a “busway.” The city, however, has yet to determine if 14th St. would be a buses-only corridor during peak rush hours or other times, as well.

Transportation Alternatives, the Rider’s Alliance and the Tri-State Transportation Campaign are all calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to implement the proposed alternatives on 14th St. for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The transit-advocacy groups are also asking that another part of the mitigation plan — high-occupancy-vehicle lanes with a minimum of three people per car on the Williamsburg Bridge — be implemented 24 hours a day, as well.

“New York City is not a part-time city,” Steely White, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives, said at Tuesday’s rally, which was attended by around half-a-dozen people. “People are active all hours of the day, all days of the week.”

L train riders are scrambling to figure out their commuting plans come April 2019, when, under the city’s plan, the subway would stop running west of Bedford Ave. Under the shutdown scenario, some straphangers might opt for for-hire and ride-sharing car services, such as Uber or Via. But a 24 / 7 L train mitigation plan would prevent the extra car trips to Manhattan — which transit advocates say otherwise could create a “nightmare scenario,” with 40,000 additional car trips each day.

“We have to preempt that tendency for people to leave the transit system, and the city must send a very clear signal to all New Yorkers that the alternative will be robust,” White said. “Otherwise, in addition to the ‘L-pocalypse,’ we will have a ‘carmageddon.’”

However, Village and Chelsea block associations and community groups that are part of the new ad hoc 14th Street Coalition are vehemently opposed to the 14th St. busway — and a 24 / 7 busway would only make matters worse, in their view.

“It’s one-sided. It’s very inconsiderate,” said David Marcus, who helped create the coalition, which recently sued the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other agencies over the L train shutdown and mitigation plan. Marcus, who is on the executive board of the W. 13th St. 100 Block Association, said the transit-advocacy groups are not considering all of the traffic that would be pushed off 14th St. and onto the one-way, historic side streets.

Crosstown corridors, including 14th St. — as opposed to side streets — were designed to handle all types of traffic, he added. Even if 14th St. is off limits to cars, he said, people will continue to use cabs, Uber, Lyft and other for-hire and ride-sharing cars and flood the side streets north and south of 14th St. Marcus added that emergency vehicles, delivery trucks, personal cars and Access-a-Ride should be able to access the crosstown corridor.

But the transit-advocacy groups argue that cars flooding the side streets would be worse if the busway along 14th St. isn’t an all-day affair.

There are around 50,000 daily L train riders in Manhattan alone, according to the M.T.A. Those riders would be accommodated by around 400 bus trips along 14th St., according to a Transportation Alternatives report released in January. If those people traveled by private car instead, however, the worst-case scenario could result in some 42,000 extra cars pouring into Manhattan each day.

“If we don’t take aggressive, ambitious action to take care of L train riders, we are going to have a true ‘L-pocalypse’ that is going to paralyze neighborhoods throughout Lower Manhattan and in Brooklyn, and cause hundreds of thousands of daily commuters to have to spend extra time, hours, frustration and money just trying to get to work,” John Raskin, the executive director of the Rider’s Alliance, said at the rally.

But Marcus argued that 14th St., in fact, would not be swamped with former L train riders if the subway is shut down, since 70 to 80 percent of L riders would use other subway lines, according to M.T.A. estimates. Additional service is expected along the J, M, G and C lines, and the L train would still run on the Brooklyn part of the line between Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway and Bedford Ave.

Marcus called the transit advocates’ justification for a 24 / 7 14th St. busway “fallacious” and “ridiculous,” adding that Manhattan-only L train riders would seek other means to go crosstown.

Similarly, Julianne Bond, co-chairperson of the coalition, said the transit advocates are simply trying to ram their vision through.

“I continue to be struck by the one-sided view of this on their part,” Bond said. “They’re turning the heat up and trying to see if they can bully their way through this,” she added, referring to Tuesday’s rally.

The 14th Street Coalition questions the entire basis of the M.T.A.’s and the city Department of Transportation’s mitigation plan. The proposal for a 24 / 7 plan from transit-advocacy groups is difficult to respond to, considering there are still unanswered questions about the original peak-hours mitigation plan and its impact on the Downtown area, Bond said. She said she has yet to see data to support the need for such a dramatic change of use on 14th St., the Williamsburg Bridge and beyond.

“We understand they want what they want,” Bond said of the M.T.A. and D.O.T. However, she added, “We would like to have a voice in this. … This is our home and we have a right to understand what’s happening.”

Under the city’s scheme, the L train would shut down starting in April 2019 for 15 months. The city plans to add four new bus routes running over the Williamsburg Bridge, including a route on the 14th St. “busway.” Along 13th St., a two-way, protected bike lane would be installed. Ferries would run between North Williamsburg and E. 20th St., and the Williamsburg Bridge would have more lanes for vehicles with three or more people only a.k.a. HOV-3.

In the view of transit-advocacy groups, the top priority is for improved public transit that benefits all New Yorkers. But the time to hammer out the details of this particular plan — along with incorporating community input — is running short.

“I’d like to instill a sense of urgency that, if we act now, we can try out some of these bus-related measures to study and make sure that traffic is moving — that commuters are moving and that people aren’t using streets like 14th St., 13th St. and beyond as parking lots, [while] people that are trying to get around [are] frustrated,” said Chelsea Yamada, the Manhattan organizer for Transportation Alternatives. “By getting people where they need to go and putting transit first, we can actually stymie some of the negative repercussions that will manifest if we don’t act.”