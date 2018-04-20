Kids and parents gathered at Green Oasis community garden on E. Eighth St. to fashion costumes and banners for the fourth annual Spring Awakening! parade happening this Sunday to celebrate Earth Day. This fun, Mardi Gras-like event is organized by LUNGS -Loisaida United Neighborhood Gardens — and marks the opening of the growing season in the East Village. The parade sets off at 11:30 a.m. from El Sol Brillante garden on 12th St. between Avenues A and B, and meanders past 20 other gardens in the East Village, before winding up around 2 p.m. at El Jardin del Paradiso on E. Fourth St. between Avenues C and D, where there will be food and games, seed swaps, soap-making and other eco workshops, plus music by Fiddler & the Crossroads.