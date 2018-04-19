BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Displaced tenants from 85 Bowery and about a dozen supporters rallied in front of the tenants’ home on Tuesday to denounce the actions of their landlord, who, the tenants charge, threw their possessions into a dumpster on April 11 instead of moving them into an agreed-upon storage unit.

They also denounced the city’s Department of Buildings for its inaction to ensure their quick return to their apartments and for allowing the landlord to toss out their belongings.

Speakers included Zishun Ning, from Chinese Staff and Workers, and Vincent Cao, one of the main activists helping the tenants, plus two tenant leaders.

They said that since the beginning of their issues with landlord Joseph Betesh, the city has been unable to stop his abuse. After a hunger strike by the tenants, the Mayor’s Office promised to keep a careful eye on any work Betesh did in the building, they said, yet the building’s owner still threw their belongings into the trash.

The tenants also met with a team of lawyers Tuesday to discuss ways to be compensated for all they lost in the dumpster.

The tenants charge that D.O.B. has broken many promises. On the night of their forced evacuation from the building due to unsafe structural conditions inside, tenants were promised they would be allowed to return in two weeks. The initial return date was rescheduled to March 28, but then postponed again because asbestos was found during construction inside the building.

Tenants say they were also told that D.O.B. would visit the building on a regular basis to ensure Betesh was not doing anything illegal. Yet, the agency apparently wasn’t watching when the tenants’ possessions were tossed, and it was only by chance that a tenant walking by noticed them in the dumpster. Lost items include wedding photo albums, important personal financial documents, a watch gifted to a young woman by her late grandmother and many other priceless mementoes and records.

The press conference was called to announce a protest outside of D.O.B.’s offices, at 280 Broadway, at 5 p.m. on Thurs., April 26.

The tenants say they are demanding to know when D.O.B. and the city will “step up and defend them from further abuse — instead of standing by while we are treated like literal garbage.”

City Councilmember Margaret Chin and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou both denounced Betesh’s actions on April 11, with Chin calling them “utterly disgusting,” and Niou slamming them as “beyond unacceptable, disrespectful and inhumane.”

A Betesh spokesperson issued a statement on the trashing of tenants’ possessions, saying, “Unfortunately, mistakes were made by workers tasked with removing items from the building. We are taking responsibility for this situation and are investigating further to determine why usable items belonging to families of 85 Bowery were mistakenly discarded. Our initial review has made it clear that this work did not meet our standards and we have taken action to ensure it does not happen again. Items taken from the building as part of this process will be brought to appropriate storage facilities, where the families will have direct access to them. We will be reimbursing families of 85 Bowery for any items that were mistakenly discarded.”