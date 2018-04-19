This past weekend’s annual New York Press Association Spring Convention was, as usual, a very enlightening affair and an inspiration to all who attended — from editors, reporters and publishers, to graphic designers and salespersons — to keep doing great journalism and supporting newspapers.

All credit is due to the New York Press Association, and its executive director, Michelle Rea, and staff for once again putting on a great convention, and also for running a top-quality Better Newspaper Contest.

Much was learned and shared in workshops led by industry pros, as well as in conversations among peers.

Naturally, there was a lot of talk about social media. Is Facebook, for example, helping or hurting newspapers? One of the keynote speakers, Lincoln Millstein, former executive vice president of New York Times Digital and C.E.O. of the Boston Globe’s Boston.com, bluntly told everyone that they should not post their content on Facebook since it’s giving newspapers “nothing” in return, while Facebook is getting free content. He’s definitely got a point — but Facebook does send some traffic to newspaper Web sites, which is something.

As Joe Shaw, editor of the Southampton Press, put it during an editors roundtable he led, the past five to 10 years have seen an absolute revolution in print media nothing short of Gutenberg’s creation of the printing press in 1439. And, he added, no industry has been more impacted than newspapers.

Yet, in an age of media shrinkage, community newspapers continue going strong. One thing hasn’t changed and doesn’t show any signs of doing so: people’s desire for local news.

On top of it all, we have a president who slams the media as “fake news” when he doesn’t like stories about him. Yes, admittedly, there is a war going on between Trump and the media, and there are many in the media who desperately want to topple him by any means necessary. But his demonizing of the news business, in general, is obviously dangerous — and his too-frequent reliance on sketchy reports from Fox News and other right-wing sources is also deeply troubling — and dangerous.

In that vein, it was very inspiring to see Elizabeth Butson, a former publisher of The Villager, announce the inaugural Thomas G. Butson Award for Investigative Reporting this past weekend. Butson’s opinion of Trump is clear: When we saw her voting at P.S. 41 on W. 11th St. in 2016, she could not even bring herself to utter Trump’s name.

What is vitally important is the concept behind Butson’s endowing an award (in her late husband’s name) for investigative reporting: that, despite all the noise and the current denigration, journalists must continue to search out the truth — and to tell it, as she said, “without fear or favor.”

Facebook, bloggers, the Internet, The Donald — none of those will change the core mission of journalism: to uncover the truth and report it…to inform. And, also, while doing it, to entertain, to present it all in a great package, with great photography and design.

That was the overall message of the NYPA convention: to keep on keeping on, to tell those stories, to uncover the facts, to be responsive to the community. Here’s to another year of doing it!