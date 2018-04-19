Spurred by her concern about the current political climate and the “war on the media,” former Villager Publisher Elizabeth Butson has established an annual award in honor of her late husband to recognize outstanding investigative journalism.

The inaugural Thomas G. Butson Award for In-Depth Reporting was handed out at the announcement of the New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest winners this past weekend in Albany.

Elizabeth and Tom Butson owned The Villager and Downtown Express from 1992 to 2000. Tom, a retired assistant editor at The New York Times and former managing editor at the Toronto Star, was The Villager’s editor in chief. He died at age 68 in 2000.

Speaking at the NYPA event, Elizabeth Butson explained why she decided to create the award, for which she has bestowed an annual $1,000 cash prize, to be split among the winners. (Award categories usually have various divisions based on the newspapers’ circulation size.)

“Real news is called fake news. Misinformation is served as news,” Butson said of the current situation. “It’s really a very sad state of affairs, and this is why community newspapers are so important. Yes,” she said firmly, as the audience applauded her words.

“You are the voice of the community and you should be a very strong voice,” she continued. “You must report and you must publish, without fear and without favor. This is very important, especially for some people who don’t have a voice to fight for some inequalities we see in society.”

Specifically, she cited the example of former Villager reporter Claude Solnik doggedly championing the cause of Fernando Bermudez, who was wrongly convicted in 1991 for the killing of a man on 13th St. Bermudez was finally released in 2009.

“[Solnik] had come across data that really was crucial to the case,” she recalled. “He followed the case for five years. And, finally, this man, who was no longer young after 10 years in jail, was exonerated.”

As Solnik wrote, in a Villager article about the man’s release from prison, “Bermudez had been sentenced to 23 years to life after teenagers picked his photo in connection with the crime. But since then everybody who picked the photo recanted. Voluminous evidence not only pointed to someone else, but to the fact that the main witness repeatedly told police and prosecutors before the conviction that someone else committed the crime. Prosecutors never pursued that lead.”

Said Butson, “This is why it’s so important to practice investigative journalism. It is difficult because it takes a lot of time, a lot of effort, and also it takes some additional funds that sometimes it’s difficult for community newspapers to come up with.”

The award, she said, was her way of doing “something positive” rather than just complaining about things.

“I thought that since Tom and I believed so strongly about the importance of investigative reporting, to establish this award,” she said.

“Good luck,” she told the roomful of reporters, editors and publishers from across New York State, “the future of journalism is in your hands.”

As it turned out, Lincoln Anderson, The Villager’s editor in chief, won honorable mention for this year’s Butson Award, prompting Michelle Rea, NYPA’s executive director, to remark, “This is sweet.”