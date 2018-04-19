Beatin’ not eatin’

An argument between two men inside the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St., near Sixth Ave., on Wed., April 11, ended when one of them punched the other and struck him with a chair, police said. The 1:55 p.m. attack left the victim, 34, with bruising and cuts to his head. He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition. On April 18, police reported that Durwin Denheart, 25, of Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, had been charged with assault.

Cornelia conflict

A man was robbed and assaulted by his partner in their apartment at 25 Cornelia St., on Fri., April 6, at 12:45 p.m., according to police. The 58-year-old victim told cops he saw the other guy take his money and jewelry without his permission. When he went to get it back, the two argued and the suspect punched and shoved the victim down. The victim got up, but his partner clouted him in the head with a cane.

Kenneth Usavage, 57, was arrested for felony robbery. As previously reported by thevillager.com, Usavage was reported missing on March 29, but was said to be back at home by April 2.

Bicycle battery

Two women assaulted a man at 114 Christopher St., just east of Bedford St., on Sat., April 4, at 2:20 a.m., police said. The females punched and kicked the 44-year-old victim multiple times. On top of that, one of the suspects picked up a bicycle and threw it at the victim, bruising his right eye. Tatiana Williams, 33, and Dominique Sanders, 29, were arrested April 14 for assault.

Bad call

A man was arrested for violating an order of protection against his ex-girlfriend at her Village last month. Police said the woman was in her apartment at 66 W. Ninth St. on Tues., March 6, at 10:13 p.m., when she received a phone call from her ex, against whom she has an order of protection. Joel Christopher-Whittman, 23, was arrested on Sun., April 15.

Tabia C. Robinson