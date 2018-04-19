It’s not an easy job

To The Editor:

Re “Alcohol problem: C.B. 2 committee in ‘bar brawl’” (news article, April 12):

I attend many of Board 2’s State Liquor Authority Committee meetings. I must say that, as a former chairperson of that committee, I know it is not an easy one to run, and I give Bob Ely and Carter Booth much credit for doing so over so many years.

I have heard applicants complain that the committee is clearly against granting licenses and from residents complaining that the committee is too pro-business. The goal, of course, is to find a balance between quality of life for the residents and promoting businesses. Both are needed for communities to thrive.

I sometimes disagree with the committee, but on Zero Bond, The Distillery and the Groucho Club, I fully agree with the positions they took. These three applications, all within 500 feet or less of each other, together would bring more than 40,000 square feet of liquor-licensed private clubs and distillery / taverns into slightly more than a one-square-block area. That would definitely unbalance that community.

Lora Tenenbaum

Apathy now, fascism next?

To The Editor:

Re “N.Y.U. prof, ‘truther’ poised to challenge Maloney in primary” (news article, April 12):

It is tragic that very few people vote. I fear that this will lead to fascism as fewer people determine the fate of all of us.

Local politicians, some of whom I like, speak about changing the system but little gets done or proposed. The incumbents don’t want that kind of change.

Elaine Young

Put in preliminary work

To The Editor:

Re “N.Y.U. prof, ‘truther’ poised to challenge Maloney in primary” (news article, April 12):

I still prefer Carolyn Maloney’s good works in Congress. Let the opponents do some of the preliminary work, such as serving on a community board for a while.

Sylvia Rackow

Work for your community

To The Editor:

Re “N.Y.U. prof, ‘truther’ poised to challenge Maloney in primary” (news article, April 12):

I appreciate all the efforts of Patel and others in helping to engage voters. We cannot stand for complacency. We need more people locally to start out at community boards and in elected office at the City Council level before taking on a federal position.

Keep working for your community and for all the progress that’s needed. Invigorate the next generation of voters. You win with persistence.

Sara Jones

Bella condemned war

To The Editor:

Re “Bella Abzug finally gets her way — on Bank St.” (news article, April 12):

No doubt Bella was an early champion of women’s rights and outrageous hats. But what the article missed was Bella’s passion in speaking out (loudly) and persistently against the immoral and genocidal Vietnam War. That is something that is never done by all of the corrupted neoliberal warmongers who run New York, including Brewer, Stringer, Nadler, Maloney and, above all, de Blasio and Cuomo.

You wonder why the M.T.A. and the city infrastructure is falling apart — it’s the military budget, stupid.

Corey Johnson could distinguish himself and have the Council pass a resolution condemning the permanent wars in the Middle East, started by Bush, expanded by “Obomba” and now celebrated by Trump. Bella would.

Carl Rosenstein

‘Co-opting’ Triangle tragedy

To The Editor:

Re “Flowers for ’11 fire victims” (news article, March 29):

Bravo to Tequila Minsky, whose photographs are always fabulous. However, there were no “chains” on the building’s doors during the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire: The door to the public stairway and hallways was locked with a key from the inside, held by a supervisor.

There were other exits from the eighth floor, where the tragic fire was started by a careless toss of a lit cigarette or match onto a pile of fabric remnants.

At the time of the fire, it was known as the Asch Building. A few years after the disaster, the building was purchased by Mr. Brown, who bequeathed it to New York University many years later.

The traditional annual Triangle Fire Memorial has been held for the past 50 years to honor the 146 young lives lost in that horrible tragedy. It has been a respectful, solemn tribute held at the twice-landmarked cast-iron building that was their deathtrap. Because the victims are buried in 16 different cemeteries, this memorial is where all of them have been remembered and paid tribute.

Unfortunately, a recently formed coalition, a new sponsor and many local politicians have plans to co-opt this location — and the annual memorial — by making radical additions and changes without disclosure or any public participation.

The Triangle Fire victims will always be remembered. We hope the traditional annual memorial will continue to be held in honor of the 146 young lives lost in the 1911 fire.

Mary Johnson

