BY CARY ABRAMS | Ricco / Maresca Gallery, on W. 20th St., was crowded on Thursday evening, April 12, as viewers gathered for the auction of 52 doors that had once graced the portals of some of the mythic Hotel Chelsea’s rooms.

The beaten-up, whitewashed wooden doors hung from the ceiling of the Chelsea gallery, illuminated by spotlights, as though works of art worthy of close scrutiny.

Guests moved close to them, admired them, studied them intently, as though they might discover some deep significance, some truth revealed in them, that they might decipher some ancient hieroglyphic scratched upon their surface. Perhaps, they imagined that some of the hotel’s creative powers might accrue to them by merely being in their presence, that they would be able to tap into the hotel’s deep history.

A chart on the wall illustrated the associations of characters, including Thomas Wolfe, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, W.E.B DuBois, Bob Marley, Tennessee Williams, Humphrey Bogart, Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick, Jimi Hendrix and many more, who had passed through these doors, opened, closed them daily, whose lives unfolded behind them.

In addition to those who crowded the Chelsea gallery, Guernsey’s Auctions, which ran the event, has an online component, as the hotel doors attracted international attention. Articles on the auction appearing in The Guardian, the Daily Mail, the French and Japanese press and The Villager helped to fuel interest in the doors’ auction.

The gathering included people who continue to reside in the Chelsea through its ongoing, lengthy renovation, former hotel occupants and guests, the curious and those merely hoping to be in the presence of these relics.

A group of four well-dressed businessmen standing before one of the doors told me they came due to their interest in the musicians who had lived and created at the hotel. I watched as one of the group later bid on the Dylan door, going up to $60,000, before dropping out of the bidding, disappointed.

The history of the doors journey, from a dumpster outside the hotel to becoming highly valued items is certainly evidence of the truth of the old adage “one man’s trash is another’s treasure.”

Sadly, the hotel’s current owners lacked the insight of Jim Georgiou, a homeless person and former Hotel Chelsea resident, who realized the cultural import of the hotel, of these doors.

The auction was the moment to discover the historic portals’ monetary value. Estimates ranged from $1,000 for some of the doors lacking attribution, and thus lacking any link to celebrity, to up to $100,000 for a few of the ones with some link to one of the hotel’s more fabled guests.

As guests chatted easily over glasses of champagne, poured by the servers in black tie, some shared their memories of their experiences while living in the hotel, its meaning in their lives, conjectured on which door they believed might garner the most interest, the highest bid. I listened in as John Tytell chatted with David Sands in front of the Herbert Huncke door. Tytell, a renowned English professor at Queens College, wrote the first scholarly text with a positive assessment of the Beat writers, “Naked Angels,” in 1976. Sands, a retired Columbia University librarian, had been close to Huncke for years. Sands recently published a small book describing his friendship with Huncke. Each had visited the hotel many times, had deep associations with many who had lived there. Amazingly, they discovered that Sands had introduced Tytell to Huncke back in the 1970s when Tytell was researching his book, and had difficulty arranging an interview with the Beat writer.

Jim offered to devote half of his proceeds from the doors’ sale to City Harvest. Before the auction, a City Harvest spokesperson spoke briefly about the organization’s work and how grateful they were for Jim’s generosity. She explained that each $1,000 raised would feed 1,000 homeless meals, so to bid generously.

A slide of the first door up for auction, along with photos of Joni Mitchell and Quentin Crisp, who had once occupied the room, was projected on a screen at the front of the room. Bids rolled in, on the phones, over the Internet, from people in the room. When the auctioneer cried out “Sold!” at the $8,000 mark, the room burst into applause.

A party atmosphere overtook the room as the auction continued. Several film crews wandered about filming the event. Journalists with microphones asked questions of guests. Energy and excitement were evident as door after door went up for sale. Even doors without any attribution to famed for residents drew bids, were sold.

I watched as a woman standing beside me bid on the Jim Morrison door. Her face appeared strained as the bidding rose, as she struggled, almost agonizingly, with each of her bids. She looked dejected, defeated, crestfallen as the door sold to another bidder for $8,000. She bid on several other doors linked to famous musical former occupants, before landing the Jimi Hendrix door for $13,000.

Oddly, as the auction progressed, I scanned the room for Jim, who was nowhere in sight. Could the excitement of it all have been too much for him? Hardly. Around mid-auction he appeared, clad in his usual corduroy coat, which he related to me he purchased at the local Salvation Army thrift store on Eighth Ave., dungarees and hat. He warmly greeted his old neighbors, moved about the room, smiling, laughing, a film crew in tow recording his every move.

Excitement built as the Dylan door came up, the very one behind which Dylan had penned, “Staying up all night at the Chelsea Hotel, writing ‘Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands’ for you,” on a track for his wife Sara from his “Desire” album. Surely, those lyrics echoed through many people’s memory as the bidding for it gradually rose. When the bidding reached $100,000, the auctioneer pronounced, “Fair warning! Going once! Going twice! Sold!’ The room went wild with hooting howling, raucous shouting. Near pandemonium.

A bit later, competition was high for the Leonard Cohen and Janis Joplin door. It was in that room that Cohen wrote the immortal line “I remember it well, at the Chelsea Hotel.”

I’ll choose to leave the door shut on the remainder of the line, in the interests of modesty.

However, Leonard and Janis’s tryst feel short of Dylan’s ode to his wife Sara, selling for a mere $85,000.

Illustrious Chelsea girl Edie Sedgwick, whose door also had an Andy Warhol association, and behind which Warhol shot “Chelsea Girls,” came in a distant third place at $52,500.

As the auction ended, Jim rose to address the crowd. He spoke eloquently of how the Hotel Chelsea had been founded on the principles of Charles Fourier, a 19th-century French philosopher who espoused utopian socialist ideals, and who imagined creating cooperative communities founded on trust, caring and mutual support among its members.

Fourier is credited with originating the term “feminism” in 1837. Jim explained how the hotel residents continued to exhibit these same qualities of kindness, cooperation and love. He described how he experienced these while living at the hotel.

He reviewed his extensive research, and described a brief history he was in the process of preparing and planned to distribute to the hotel residents, which contained the names of 350 noted creative individuals who had lived and worked at the hotel. In closing, Jim mentioned how he hoped people had been lifted for a moment from all of the turmoil that is currently transpiring in our world.

As I left the auction, stepping out into the balmy evening, I marveled that Jim had worked some shamanlike rite in elevating these bits of cultural detritus to a more lofty realm. He had transmitted his deep love for the Hotel Chelsea, and all that had transpired within its walls, to a gallery packed with onlookers. Almost as a fable, his story has resonated worldwide, as obviously there is a void being experienced by many in the face of the onslaught of rapacious overdevelopment.

I thought how sad that these doors are being dispersed to wherever, how they might have remained, been honored within their home, perhaps, been refashioned into a museum on site, where they could have been appreciated as they were at the Ricco / Maresca Gallery.

I had the opportunity to witness the vision of a former homeless man become real, and how this all resulted from the blindness of a group of developers.

Walking east along 20th St. between Ninth and 10th Aves., I passed 454 W. 20th St., the building where Jack Kerouac wrote “On The Road,” on the fabled Western Union scroll in the early 1950s. With no marker to celebrate this fact, it’s another bit of New York’s deep history lost over time.

Fortunately, Jim saved these doors from destruction, so that we might appreciate them, but more so that we might stop for a moment to appreciate our history.