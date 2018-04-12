- Home
It is tragic that very few people vote.i fear that this will lead to fascism as fewer people determine the fate of all of us.
Local politicians, some of whom I like,speak about changing the system but little gets done or proposed.The incumbents don't want that kind of change.
I still prefer Carolyn Maloney's good works in Congress. Let the opponents do some of the preliminary work such as serving on community boards,et al. for a while.