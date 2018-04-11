STK knives swipe

According to police, a man stole a slew of silverware from STK restaurant, at 26 Little W. 12th St., on Thurs., March 29, at 2:50 p.m. Two employees reviewed surveillance video and observed that the man snatched multiple knives and spoons, plus a scale from the kitchen. The total amount of stolen supplies stolen was $1,196.

Troy Melville, 24, was arrested April 7, for felony grand larceny.

Cops caught him

Police have arrested the fourth suspect from a quartet of muggers who, they say, robbed a man in the Village at gunpoint on Tues., Jan. 23. During the 9:45 p.m. robbery at the southwest corner of Washington and W. 10th Sts., the 35-year-old victim’s iPhone 8 Plus and house keys were taken. Jameel Grant, 18; Derek Lopez, 18; and Brent Dumay 19, were arrested back on Jan. 23. Antoine McGowan, 20, was arrested April 5. All four have been charged with felony robbery.

Canal bank rob

A bank robber struck the TD Bank at 254 Canal St., at Lafayette St., on Fri., April 6, at 3:30 p.m., police said. The man entered the place, passed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with $500. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as black, about 45 years old and 5-feet-8-inches tall. He was wearing a black puffy coat, a black baseball hat with a white letter “R” on the front and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Plastic un-fantastic relapse

According to police, a woman’s stepdaughter used a photo of the older woman’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases. The incident happened last year in their home, at 55 Bethune St. on Oct. 25. The charges totaled $1,825.25.

Miya Matthews, 19, was busted on April 3 for felony grand larceny. Police said she was arrested for a similar incident in September 2016.

Punchy perp

A female cop was punched by a suspect on Mon., April 2, at 5:14 a.m., at the corner of Hudson and Horatio Sts., according to a report. The man was being arrested when he socked the 32-year-old officer in the face. She was treated at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at W. 12th St. and Seventh Ave.

Jermia McCloud, 32, was charged with felony assault.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson