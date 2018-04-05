Knife and K2

Police said they found a man lying on the ground near the subway station entrance at the northeast corner of 14th St. and Sixth Ave. on Wed., March 28, at 8:10 a.m. They searched him and found that he had an 8-inch kitchen knife wrapped in a blanket, as well as an alleged K2 synthetic-marijuana cigarette in his jacket pocket.

Dembo Sanyang, 28, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Rubber fingers ruse

A “Level 1 mobilization” — with up to a dozen responding officers — reportedly was called after possible human remains were found in a plastic bag at 23rd St. and Avenue C near the F.D.R. Drive on Mon., April 2, around 12:30 p.m.

But the remains turned out to be phony.

According to police, the suspected bloody parts were rubber fingers. The New York Post reported that a cleaner emptying a trash can in a municipal parking garage was fooled by the deceptive digits, which also included what appeared to be a hand.

Investigators and representatives from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and declared the fingers find a false alarm.

Lunge break

A husband lunged at his 38-year-old wife during a visit to her house at 220 Sullivan St., on Fri., March 30, at 9:20 a.m., police said.

The guy had come over to visit his 9-year-old son. The boy was subsequently put in the custody of the Administration for Children’s Services and taken to his aunt.

Juan Uribarri, 49, was arrested for felony menacing.

Helped himself

A man walked through the unlocked front doors of 102 Christopher St. and stole packages on Fri., March 30, at 11:30 a.m., police said. The man went into the building’s vestibule and hallway and removed residents’ packages. A Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn, a protein shake and a brazier were all stolen.

Charles Grahm, 57, was busted for felony burglary.

Venmo no-no

A woman was notified on her cellphone that her Venmo account was used at the CVS store at 360 Sixth Ave., at Waverly Place, on Sat., March 31, at 12:30 p.m., according to police. When she got the message, she realized she did not have the card with her. There was a total charge of $205.95.

Kevin High, 47, was charged with felony grand larceny.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson