BY CARY ABRAMS | Walking along W. 23rd St. between Seventh and Eighth Aves., one is confronted by the scaffolding and construction work that has gone on continually at the Hotel Chelsea since 2011. As dumpster loads fill up outside the hotel, architectural details from the place, along with relics of the building’s rich historic past, are carted off to distant dumping places.

Jim Georgiou, a former tenant of the hotel from 2002 to 2011, was resourceful enough to preserve a portion of this debris, 55 doors that formerly graced the Hotel Chelsea’s rooms. Many iconic figures from America’s literary, film, music and art worlds dwelled behind these doors.

Georgiou’s labor of labor will not go unrewarded as an auction of these doors organized by Guernsey’s Auction, at 65 E. 93rd St., will be held the evening of Thurs., April 12. A pre-auction viewing of the doors will be held at Ricco / Maresca Gallery, at 529 W. 20th St., from April 5 through April 12. Absentee bidding will be available on www.liveauctioneers.com and www.invaluable.com .

Georgiou fondly recalls how much he enjoyed living at the iconic hotel, the friendships he formed with many of its tenants, and the close bond he developed while living there with the Bard family, the hotel’s former owners. He reveled in what an inspiring place he felt the hotel was while living there.

Yet, he was evicted in 2011 in a dispute with the new owners as they sought to clear the building of its former tenants. He struggled to find a new location to live that would accept him as a tenant along with his beloved dog, Teddy.

As a newly homeless person, he would gravitate to the hotel, missing his former home and neighbors. But, ironically, in the process of living on the street, he noticed the hotel’s doors being discarded. Through painstaking effort, he managed to move and store these doors, believing them worthy of a proper home.

Georgiou realized the historical importance of these doors behind which many vaunted episodes of American cultural history occurred, where many memorable works of art were created. Georgiou, for example, had lived in Room 225, which had once been Bob Dylan’s, as well as Dylan Thomas’s room, in the past.

He began the lengthy, laborious task of researching the history of who had occupied the rooms behind each of the doors he recovered. Many of the portals were whitewashed, without numbers to identify them and so were impossible to attribute.

Yet, behind some of the doors that still bore visible room numbers resided a lengthy and illustrious list of American luminaries, including Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick, Leonard Cohen, Humphrey Bogart, Bob Marley, Tennessee Williams, Jack Kerouac, Mark Twain, Jackson Pollock, Herbert Huncke, Janis Joplin and W.E.B. DuBois. An impressive list, indeed.

Georgiou’s passion and deep respect for the history and cultural significance of the Hotel Chelsea are evident in speaking with him. He celebrates the genius of Stanley Bard, the hotel’s former owner who was instrumental in cultivating the status of the place as an artistic incubator of sorts. Countless tales document Bard’s generosity in catering to the quirky lifestyles of the artists who flocked to the hotel during his lengthy tenure of managing it.

Much of the art that formerly graced the hotel’s halls was traded in lieu of rent with Bard, or given to him outright as gifts. Through salvaging the doors, Georgiou hopes to honor the creative energy that transpired at the hotel.

“I lived in the Chelsea Hotel for 10 years,” he said. “I loved that place, its history, my neighbors who lived there and Stanley Bard, who allowed it all to exist as it did. I appreciated the uniqueness of the place, all of the creativity which took place there both in its past, and while I lived there. I was grateful that I had the opportunity to be a part of it. I certainly grew as a result of being in that cultural milieu. That will always be a part of who I am. These doors, and the auction of them, is my way of honoring all this, of giving thanks in some small way. I hope that people will continue to be educated as to the history of the Chelsea Hotel and its unique nature. I want to provide them some sense of what transpired behind these doors.”

Through exhaustive research — ranging from reading extensively about the hotel and the people who lived in it, to consulting with former residents, visitors and staff — Georgiou has been able to authenticate that the doors’ provenance is the hotel. Plus, a major auction house is sponsoring their sale, and a reputable Chelsea gallery is showing them pre-auction. The Guernsey Web site includes a bibliography of books Georgiou used in his research.

However, for half of the doors, he can only state with assurance that they hail from the hotel, but not who lived in those particular rooms. Nevertheless, each classic portal is “a piece of the Chelsea.”

The starting auction price for the doors is $5,000 each.

Georgiou has decided to donate a substantial portion of the proceeds from the auction to City Harvest, a nonprofit organization that pioneered food rescue in 1982. As the seemingly endless Hotel Chelsea renovation continues, those interested in the building’s rich historic heritage can visit Ricco / Maresca Gallery to view the doors behind which genius once reigned. Perhaps you might be fortunate enough to encounter Jim Georgiou, have him regale you with a bit of the hotel’s history, and share a bit of his love of his former home.

As for his current home, Georgiou has managed to find a small room that he can afford at a four-story S.R.O. (single-room occupancy) building, with a bathroom in a shared hallway, on Seventh Ave. near W. 20th St.