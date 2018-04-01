BY GABE HERMAN | Locals have dubbed him the “Serial Farter.” But while many pedestrians have been startled while passing him by his sounds of passing gas, little else is known about this mysterious flatulating figure.

In recent months, a man has been walking through Greenwich Village playing fart noises from a machine as he passes people, according to witness accounts. The general consensus is that he does not say or do anything otherwise to stand out.

“He just kept walking with no acknowledgment that anything had happened,” said local resident Amy Reeder, who has encountered him three times since December near Washington Square Park. “No looking back, no slowing down or speeding up, no shrinking in embarrassment — and the lack of reaction felt eerie given the circumstances.”

Despite the eeriness, Reeder is a fan.

“I think the whole thing is awesome,” she said. “The guy is a hero. I goof off in this city. Nothing’s more fun than making strangers your audience, and they love it, too.”

Reeder has not seen the serial farter’s face but said he is white, tall, college age and “very plain and straightlaced — the polo-shirt-wearing type.”

Reeder’s most recent experience came on Mon., March 23, which is when she also decided to write a post about it on Nextdoor, a neighborhood messaging app. Within hours, many other locals had shared their own encounters with the Serial Farter. Others rejoiced that Reeder’s original post was the best online post they had ever read.

Tiffany Gifford was among those who quickly added to the Nextdoor conversation. She and her husband fell prey to the Village Fart-Ripper about six months ago near Sheridan Square. Gifford said the man seemed to break wind loudly as he walked toward them.

“I looked at my husband immediately and we both started laughing,” she recalled. “Then my husband said, ‘That couldn’t have been real — it had to have been a fart machine.’”

Gifford agreed with her husband that the sound must have been mechanical.

“It sounded too ‘perfect,’” she said. “Who knew there could be a ‘perfect’ sounding fart?”

Colleen White and her husband encountered the Serial Farter twice near Washington Square Park.

“To be honest, my first thought was, ‘Was that you?’ to my husband, who farts quite often and thinks it’s hysterical every time,” she said. “But when I looked at his face, I realized it was the guy who rushed right past us. Of course we laughed and it was a great little moment of ‘Did that just happen?’”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s chief of staff, Erik Bottcher, found the online discussion about the Serial Farter and liked the story so much that he passed it along to The Villager.

“When I caught wind of this, I immediately thought of The Villager,” said Bottcher, who couldn’t help himself when it came to all of the pun possibilities. “While other papers may have turned the other cheek, The Villager knows hot news when it sees it.”

The general consensus among the Serial Farter’s “victims” is that the whole thing is an innocent stunt.

“It definitely was not menacing,” said Marvin Camillo, who encountered the man six months ago at Downing St. and Sixth Ave. Camillo said he knows others who have had run-ins with the cheese-cutting culprit and believe that he is conducting a social experiment of some kind.

Camillo said the man should be allowed to go about his business.

“Harmless, in my opinion,” he said. “We got way too many things to focus on than a guy walking around with a machine.”

Reeder agrees that the serial farter is conducting his own study or sorts.

“Clearly, he’s in it for the social experiment,” Reeder reflected. “I would guess he wants to become a New York personality, and I’m O.K. with aiding that.”

Gifford sees it only as a positive for the neighborhood.

“I think it’s fun to think that maybe an N.Y.U. student or artist is playing a lighthearted prank,” she said, “or even doing some kind of human behavior study in the Village. We live in New York — it only adds to the fun. I hope to encounter him again!”