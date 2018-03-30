Police said that a Village man is reported missing. Cops said Kenneth Usavage, 57, was last seen leaving his home at 25 Cornelia St. around 11:45 a.m. on Thurs., March 29.

He is described as white, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, and last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.