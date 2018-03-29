Hudson hit

A man was assaulted in front of 601 Hudson St., between W. 12th and Bethune Sts., on Sun., March 25, at 1:45 a.m., police said. The victim, 28, was punched in the face causing, swelling, bruising and pain. He refused medical attention at the scene.

John Brady, Jr., 54, was arrested for misdemeanor assault. Police did not provide the motive for the attack.

Subway cell swipe

Police are looking for a shifty straphanger who stole a man’s cell phone at the W. Fourth St. station on Mon., Feb. 19, around 5:10 p.m.

At that time, the victim was waiting for a train on the northbound D platform when the opportunistic thief approached him and grabbed the phone out of his hand, then boarded the train. The victim followed him into the subway car, but the robber exited at 23rd St. and Sixth Ave. and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as black, roughly in his 20s, 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds and wearing dark clothing. Video surveillance of him was taken from the 23rd St. subway station, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Bar theft

Two men were spotted at the Off the Wagon bar, at 109 MacDougal St., stealing property on Fri., March 16, at 5:58 p.m., according to police. The suspects were recorded on surveillance camera swiping several items, including a scarf, a laptop computer, a briefcase, a thermos, a jacket, gloves and keys, with a combined value of $2,660. Police and the victim were unable to track the laptop.

Police arrested Armando Moreno, 32, on Sat., March 17, and Alberto Gallegos, 44, on Mon., March 19, charging both with felony grand larceny.

Punchy perp

According to police, a 40-year-old man was assaulted on the corner of Fifth Ave. and Washington Square North on Mon., March 19, at 4:50 p.m. The victim told cops that the suspect was trying to punch multiple people in Washington Square Park. When the victim tried to hold the suspect down until police arrived, the punchy perp bit the man on his right arm. The suspect then stood up and socked the victim in the face with his hand, which sported multiple rings, causing swelling and minor bleeding to the victim’s left cheek.

Marques Jackson, 34, was charged with felony assault.

Tabia C. Robinson