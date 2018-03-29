BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | The Pride March will be switching things around this year. The festive annual event celebrates L.G.B.T. pride and the birth of the gay rights movement at the Stonewall Rebellion in the Village in 1969.

Traditionally, the procession has started on Fifth Ave. in Midtown and ended in the Village. This June, however, the cavalcade will go in the opposite direction, starting just north of the Village and finishing on Fifth.

Specifically, the march will kick off on Sun., June 24, at noon at W. 16th St. and Seventh Ave. and head down Seventh Ave. and Seventh Ave. South to Christopher St., then turn east onto Christopher to pass in front of the Stonewall Inn, then continue eastward across Eighth St. and then up Fifth Ave. to finish at 29th St.

The direction change reportedly was proposed by the Police Department and O.K.’d by the parade’s organizing group, Heritage of Pride.

Detective Jimmy Alberici, a community affairs officer at Greenwich Village’s Sixth Precinct, said police brass felt the direction change was the right move to make.

“It’s gotten so big,” he said of the Pride March. “It’s really big on the side streets in the Village. And next year is World Pride and they’re expecting another million people.”

New York City has been selected as the World Pride site for 2019. The location of the international L.G.B.T. event, which was founded in 2000, shifts from place to place each year. It has previously been held in such cities as Rome, Jerusalem, London and Madrid. New York was picked for World Pride in 2019 partly because it will be the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, when gays fought back against a police raid at the Stonewell Inn, sparking the modern gay-rights movement.

The Village just can’t handle the droves of march-goers and revelers, which will be “double” next year due to World Pride, the community affairs officer said.

“It’s gotten so big, and it’s a madhouse,” Alberici said, stressing that he was not negatively characterizing the event, just meaning that the volume of people has gotten too immense for the neighborhood to bear.

Also, in keeping with new anti-terrorism strategies, there will be no crosstown traffic allowed through the march. So 14th St. at Seventh Ave. will be closed to crosstown traffic for the entire day, Alberici said.

Finishing the march up on 29th St. also will make it easier for the participants to disperse, instead of ending in the Village, at Greenwich and Christopher Sts., where floats, marchers and parade trucks would inevitably always clog up in a bottleneck, which would then slow down the rest of the march behind them from finishing.

“It gets it much easier to get rid of the floats after the march,” the detective noted of the Midtown terminus. “It just seems to make sense.”

Also, as part of anti-terrorism measures, the post-parade street closures in the Village expanded last year, allowing Pride revelers to enjoy car-free streets while making driving through or into the neighborhood nearly impossible.

Meanwhile, Pride Fest, the L.G.B.T. street fair / festival that accompanies the Pride March, will be staying in the Village, though shifting its location a bit eastward. In recent years, Pride Fest has been held on Hudson St. between Bethune and W. 13th Sts. This year, the plan is to hold the post-march event on University Place between Waverly Place and E. 13th St. and on E. Eighth St. between University Place and Greene St. The idea was to move Pride Fest closer toward the march’s endpoint, which, again, this year will be shifted east, to Fifth Ave.

Community Board 2 approved the new location of Pride Fest, though did not weigh in on the march’s route change, feeling it was a police matter.

“The Village is home to the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 and it is important to keep the Pride festivities within the community,” the board’s Quality of Life Committee wrote in its resolution on the issue, which was, in turn, approved by C.B. 2 at its full-board meeting last week.

The resolution notes that a representative of the Village Alliance business improvement district had told the committee that “residents and businesses on University Place feel fatigued by the amount of multiblock festivals that occur on University Place and he hoped that Pride Fest would make all efforts to include these businesses in the festival if they so choose.”

The resolution notes that the festival will be filled with nonprofit community vendors and local entertainment, with the only performance platform to be located on Eighth St. Police will be “on site for the duration,” and the plan is for the street to be cleared by 8 p.m.