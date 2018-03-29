- Home
Kim is right in being skeptical of our self proclaimed progressive lawmakers. De Blasio and James were two strong voices for this bill until they sought higher office then they flipped and neither will even mention the bill. For eight years 47,000 businesses were issued warrants to vacate by the courts , over 148,000 businesses closed, and over 1.2 million NYers lost their jobs, while a solution sat bottled up in committee to save them. Will Johnson continue the rigging for REBNY started by Speaker Quinn with the BIG LIE the bill has legal issues? Will Johnson continue the rigging of Mark Viverito of using fake studies and phony initiatives to cover up the crisis ? Or will he restore democracy again at City Hall , the Jobs Survival Act will be the litmus test.
Not all Small Business advocates feel as pessimistic about the SBJSA. So far Speaker Johnson has kept his promises. We called for the original bill to be submitted and it was. We called for a public hearing on the bill and the speaker has gone on the record with a promise to do so. Our coalition -Friends of SBJSA http://sbjsa.com/ is committed to respecting the legislative process and so far we are cautiously optimistic. We should be building public support and interest in the fight for SBJSA rather than prejudging the battle as futile.