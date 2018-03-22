Killed by car

An 84-year-old Village woman who was hit by a car on Sixth at W. 13th St. died three days later.

Police said that on Mon., March 12, around 10:30 a.m., Patricia Clare O’Grady, of 498 Sixth Ave., was hit by a Ford Sedan just a block from her home. Responding officers found her lying in the street with body trauma. She was transported to Bellevue Hospital but pronounced dead on March 15.

The Police Department’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the car, driven by a 36-year-old man, was traveling northbound when the victim entered the roadway, trying to cross near the crosswalk. The driver operator remained at the scene. There were no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

14th St. stabbing

Police said that a 23-year-old man was stabbed and slashed several times by an unidentified man in front of 65 Fifth Ave., at 14th St., on Fri., March 16, at 6:05 a.m. The perp approached the victim and verbally threatened him before attacking him with the knife and departing in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his back, abdomen, chest and head, and was removed to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect is described as white Hispanic, around age 25 to 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 to 180 pounds, last seen wearing a blue overcoat, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Rough robber

Police are looking for a suspect who violently robbed two women in the East Village early on Sat., March 17.

In the first incident, around 12:23 a.m., the man entered a residential building at E. 13th St. and Avenue B, following a 22-year-old woman into the lobby. He threw her to the floor and punched her several times, before removing her purse and fleeing. The victim refused medical attention.

In the second mugging, around 2:10 a.m., the suspect entered a residential building at E. Houston St. and Avenue B, and approached a 31-year-old woman in the lobby. He pushed her into a corner, stating he had a gun and demanding money. She refused to give him anything and he struck her over the left eye, leaving a small cut. He then removed her purse, containing credit cards and about $40 and fled east on Second St. The victim refused medical attention.

The individual is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-blue sweatpants, white sneakers and a white cap.

Fleeces senior

A thug robbed an 87-year-old as he was entering his building at E. Sixth St. and First Ave. on Fri., March 9, at 7:15 p.m., cops said. The guy approached the senior from behind, grabbed him and took his wallet, containing $230, then threw him to the ground before fleeing. The elderly man was not injured.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned black, around age 30, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a moustache and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Stone-cold denial

According to police, a man in his mid-50s, walking with a cane, threatened a “token booth” attendant at the East Broadway F station on Wed., March 14, around 10 p.m. First, he threw a large stone at the booth while the clerk was inside counting cash and demanded all the money, police said. The clerk refused. The guy then said he had a gun and repeated his demand, but the clerk refused again. The cash-strapped Straphanger exited the station, heading toward the Rutgers Houses, according to cops.

The suspect is described as black, weighing about 225 pounds and with a bald / clean-shaven head.

Food fake-out

According to police, a phony food deliveryman burglarized an apartment at 299 W. 12th St., on Tues., Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. The doorman told cops the suspect entered the place saying he was dropping off food at someone’s home. However, the grub was never delivered. The suspect was seen going into the basement.

A cleaning lady for one of the residents was doing laundry and went down to the basement to get the wash. She left the apartment door unlocked and when she returned the suspect was inside. She asked if the guy was a friend of her employer and the suspect said he was there to take photos. Forty dollars was missing from the living-room mantle.

Keith Fax, 38, was arrested March 12 for felony burglary.

Helped herself

Police said a man was robbed by a female friend on Tues., Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. inside his apartment at 112 W. Houston St. The woman reportedly came over to the victim’s home and asked for money to get home to New Jersey. She was walking around the place and in and out of the victim’s bedroom, he told police. Soon after, the suspect left. About two hours later, the victim received a notification from Chase that his card was used to pay a $155.69 tab at The Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St. When he checked his wallet, he found that $1,000 in cash and his Chase card were gone.

Angaya Manivannan, 21, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

A real cut-up

A man was spotted crossing Sixth Ave. at W. Third St. with a knife sticking out of his pocket on Thurs., March 15, at 7:52 p.m., police said. When he was stopped by officers, the man refused to provide identification and resisted arrest while being handcuffed. Upon a search, he was found to be in possession of three more knives. He told cops that he needed all the knives for protection.

Ron Sawney, 41, was charged with felony criminal weapon possession.

Crooked crash

A man threw a bench at two windows at The Crooked Knife, at 209 W. 13 St., on Sat., March 17, at 12:50 a.m., police said. The windows were cracked and shattered, with the damage valued at $250.

Richard Rano, 27, was arrested on March 18 for felony criminal mischief.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson