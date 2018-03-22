BY MARY REINHOLZ | Not all of Sheldon Silver’s detractors cheered the 12-year-sentence federal Judge Valerie Caproni gave him after jurors at Silver’s 2015 trial found him guilty of seven counts of corruption in U.S. District Court.

In handing down the stiff sentence in Lower Manhattan’s Foley Square to the once-powerful Assembly speaker, Caproni expressed hope it would send a message to other allegedly crooked politicians that they might face the prospect of “spending their golden years in an orange jumpsuit.”

An Upstate man named Stephen Dansereau wrote a letter sharply criticizing Caproni’s decision to the Times Union newspaper in Albany, where Silver, a Democrat, served in the Assembly for more than 40 years and was re-elected speaker 11 times. While Dansereau claimed the disgraced pol was guilty of “greed,” he also insisted that Caproni had unfairly and corruptly misused the justice system to punish Silver for his alleged white-collar crimes, which include honest-services fraud and extortion. Dansereau quoted Pope Francis on the subject of lengthy prison terms, calling them “a form of torture” and “a hidden death sentence.”

Betsy Gotbaum, the former New York City public advocate who was named last October as executive director of Citizens Union, a government watchdog group, said in a telephone interview that she was still trying to process Silver’s precipitous fall from his position as one of New York’s most influential and liberal lawmakers.

“I think 12 years is a lot of time,” she said of his sentence. “I’m a little dumbfounded because he was so good. He was a force for progressive things in New York for a long time. What happened is a tragedy.”

Gotbaum said paying part-time state legislators more or turning them into full-time government officials remains a goal of good government groups in New York.

Silver, 74, a lifelong Lower East Side resident who has also battled with prostate cancer (now reportedly in remission), pled not guilty to all the government’s charges that he had pocketed nearly $4 million in kickbacks and bribes disguised as legitimate income from two Manhattan law firms that had business before the state. He could have gotten 20 years each for six of his felony counts.

But even Stephen Gillers, an esteemed New York University Law School professor, a critic of Silver who specializes in legal ethics, called his sentence “harsh,” noting that other judges might not have ruled as Caproni did. Indeed, Gillers told this reporter shortly after Silver’s arrest early in 2015 that he expected him to get a sentence of “two to five years, and a big fine” — a penalty similar to that meted out to several governors prosecuted on allegations of “trading public favors for private gain.”

Three years later, Silver remains free on bond awaiting a retrial of his case before Caproni, starting April 16. He got a second chance to avoid prison last year when the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, overturned his conviction, yet said there was sufficient evidence for him to be prosecuted again. The three-judge appellate panel in New York based their decision on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that exonerated former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell and his wife of corruption charges. The judges said Caproni erred in her instructions to jurors, giving them an overly broad definition of a corrupt official act, in light of the SCOTUS ruling seven months later.

The appellate panel, based in New York, noted that Caproni’s error “was not harmless because it is not clear beyond a reasonable doubt that a rational jury would have reached the same conclusion if properly instructed, as is required by law for the verdict to stand.”

Nonetheless, some of Silver’s supporters seem convinced that he will be convicted again and get the same 12-year sentence by the same judge looking at the same evidence.

Others believe he could either beat the rap or get a lesser sentence in his retrial because of the McDonnell ruling. One prominent criminal defense lawyer noted that the sidelined Silver is no longer a major political figure in New York and is “not a well man,” suggesting that Caproni may temper justice with mercy in his second trial.

North Brooklyn Assemblymember Joseph Lentol, a former assistant district attorney in Kings County and Silver ally who was elected in 1972, said he holds “some optimism” for Silver winning an acquittal.

“It’s been awhile since the [first] trial and the prosecution has to drag a whole bunch of witnesses back and prove its case,” he said.

He noted not all the old witnesses may be as eager testify again and the prosecution might have to issue subpoenas for them to talk about Silver’s alleged illegal quid pros quos.

The charges mostly involve Silver’s part-time work as counsel for Weiss & Luxemberg, a noted law firm handling personal injury cases that paid him about $3 million for referrals; and Goldberg & Iryami, a small Downtown office that represents real estate clients seeking tax abatements. The latter firm paid Silver about $700,000 for the referrals of two real estate developers: Glenwood Management and the Witkoff Group. Silver reportedly drew suspicion from federal agents when he failed to disclose his earnings from Goldberg & Iryami on state disclosure forms. One of the company’s owners was his counsel in the Assembly.

The prosecution’s star witness was Dr. Robert Taub, then head of a Columbia University cancer clinic largely supported by private donations. Taub, who was granted a nonprosecution deal, provided referrals to Weiss & Luxemberg of clients suffering from mesothelioma, a deadly form of cancer, starting in 2003, according to court documents. That firm, which specialized in personal injury litigation, retained Silver for $120,000 a year in addition to the 33 percent he received from referrals that resulted in settlements. Along the way, Silver sponsored a resolution in the Assembly honoring Taub for his work and funneled two state grants totaling $500,000 to his now-disbanded clinic from a healthcare fund.

“That [resolution] didn’t help Shelly in the first trial,” Lentol, a Democrat, said. He noted, however, that prosecutors the second time around must prove that Silver arranged for an illegal quid pro quo under a narrower definition of an official act based on the SCOTUS ruling in the McDonnell case.

Taub acknowledged at the first trial that his dealings with Silver did not constitute a specific quid pro quo. But he also testified that there was an implied quid pro quo.

Manhattan lawyer Emily Jane Goodman, a retired New York State Supreme Court justice, said the government must prove a “specific quid pro quo” to win a conviction.

“If that doesn’t materialize in Silver’s next trial, then there’s not enough to convict him,” she said. Goodman said earlier that Silver stands a chance at acquittal, especially if he decides to testify — a risky route.

His new lawyer, Michael Feldberg, did not answer requests for comment. Neither did Stephen Molo and Joel Cohen, Silver’s previous defense attorneys. Molo said in his final statements at the 2015 jury that Silver “did not sell his office” and insisted there was no quid pro quo.

Whatever the retrial’s outcome, Silver has fiercely loyal defenders in the 65th Assembly District who continue to hope for his exoneration. One is Paul Hovitz, a retired special-education teacher and vice chairperson of Community Board 1. He lavished praise on Silver for his work trying to solve overcrowding in schools and building new ones Downtown.

“We would absolutely not have four of the seven schools that were created Downtown without Shelly’s influence and leadership,” Hovitz said. As for his views of Silver personally, Hovitz said, “My sense of Shelly, man to man, and as an elected official is that he has great integrity.”

Asked about his views on Silver’s interactions with Taub, he replied: “Maybe there was some rule-bending done in his favor. I choose to believe that [the arrangement] worked out in both the doctor’s and Shelly’s favor, but there was not a conspiracy to hurt anyone but rather a situation for parties who were serving the public.”

Bob Wilson, the former longtime leader of the Knickerbocker Village Tenants Association who has known and worked with Silver for decades, declined to speculate on Silver’s motives or on the issues in the case.

“All of it is so hazy gray,” he said. “I’m not sure if he knowingly did wrong or accidentally did wrong. Let the courts decide.”

What’s clear to Wilson, a 78-year-old retired city employee, is that Silver ably served his Lower Manhattan community, responding to its needs effectively and quickly, during his tenure in public office.

“The guy couldn’t have done more,” Wilson said, recalling how Silver was “there” at Knickerbocker Village in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. He noted how Silver had joined other officials in securing $1.4 million in disaster-relief funds to repair the middle-and-low-income development’s elevators after rushing waters from the East River flooded the place and knocked out electricity, trapping elderly and disabled residents on the upper floors.

“He was doing his job,” Wilson said.