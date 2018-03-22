‘Facility fee’? No thanks!

To The Editor:

Re "Locals lamenting Beth Israel Hospital's loss of full array of services":

Another downside of the takeover of Beth Israel that I haven’t seen addressed elsewhere: Mt. Sinai now appears to be charging patients at its 10 Union Square East location as if it were a hospital.

Since about May 2017, all doctor office visits at that location have resulted in a “facility fee” on top of the regular co-pay to the doctor. With my particular Medicare insurance plan, that facility fee is $20 per visit.

I’m going to exactly the same doctors in the same offices that I’ve visited for years, but suddenly Mt. Sinai expects my insurance company and me to pay them for use of that “hospital” facility. This does not seem to occur at their other satellite facilities.

Just because they’re taking away our real hospital at the old Beth Israel doesn’t mean they should be able to arbitrarily designate existing doctors’ offices at another facility as a hospital and bill accordingly.

Essie Borden

Healthcare is herding us

To The Editor:

Re "Locals lamenting Beth Israel Hospital's loss of full array of services":

Soon it will be a pick-and-choose issue who gets medical care — not the middle class, not the very poor, but the filthy rich, that’s who. I see it all coming. We will be at storefront medical facilities.

You mark my words. We are being moved around like cattle and there is nothing we can do about it, either, sad to say. Try to keep healthy and stay out of clinics, that’s my advice to all.

Helen Murphy

Tequila’s touch is true

To The Editor:

Re "Murder of Soho's 'Roni' shakes Village seniors, friends and neighbors":

As always, Tequila Minsky has captured the true essence of this monumental tragedy. Thank you for this thoughtful coverage.

Harvey Osgood

Sing with the angels

To The Editor:

Re "Murder of Soho's 'Roni' shakes Village seniors, friends and neighbors":

So sorry to read this. I knew Roni as a fellow singer and performer with Show Stoppers, a volunteer senior ensemble directed by Christina Britton Conroy, a music and drama therapist and author.

I first met Roni when I joined the group in December 2009. After her years of performing with Show Stoppers, she continued to sing with a group at one of the Village’s senior centers.

Roni, always with a smile and friendly approach, did love to sing and participate in many social and volunteer projects through the years. She will be missed by many.

Sing with the angels, Roni!

Judy Cohen

Let’s listen to our kids

To The Editor:

Re "Students take aim against gun violence during national walkout":

It takes courage to stand up and make your voice heard. Let’s hope we all start listening to our kids. What’s going on is craziness, and creating more craziness with more guns makes no sense. Violence and fear create more violence and fear. I’m so proud of all of the students, teachers and families who are standing up and saying, No More!

Heather Ann Campbell

