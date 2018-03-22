- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
If anyone truly believes that the Trust and RXR Realty doesn't have a plan that they are withholding, then I have a bridge… pier for sell they might wanna buy. ugh.
How many times do we have to go through this with Ms. Wils? A lot of people worked very hard for a long time to pass the HRP Act, but now, the "Friends" keep trying to turn it into something else.
This was meant to be a great waterfront park for those who live here, but more and more it's being turned into just another investment property for the moneyed real estate folks, who live nowhere near here, to turn a profit.
We're getting screwed as slowly as a frog in boiling water. ugh.